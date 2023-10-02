We can defy the odds and get Nigeria working – Muftwang

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has said that Nigeria can defy its current difficulties and strive to become a great nation.

Mutfwang said this at the Independence Day parade, organised by the State Government to mark Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary on Monday at Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos.

“Despite the odds we face in the nation, we can surmount all of them and make Nigeria rise to glory again.

“I continue to urge us to have faith in our country because we have no other country to call our own except Nigeria,” he said.

The governor thanked security agencies for their contributions on peace building in the state and assured them that their efforts would not be in vain.

According to him, defying the weather by the participating school children in the march parade is a demonstration of the true Nigerian spirit of resilience to overcome difficult situations.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support their leaders in the discharge of their duties and pray to God to guide them.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Musa Ashoms, thanked Mutfwang for his people-oriented policies, expressing the confidence that it would reposition Plateau to be a virile state.

He thanked all the participating schools, security and paramilitary agencies for their patriotism exhibited through the march past.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the major highlight of the event was the governor’s inspection and review of the parade by the security personnel.(NAN)