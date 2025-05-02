Govs, Organised Labour differ over hardship

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

•We recognise the immense struggles you endure daily, PDP govs tell workers

ABUJA—As Nigerian workers across the nation marked the 2025 International Workers’ Day with parades, solidarity marches, and speeches, deep divisions emerged yesterday between labour unions and government authorities over the true state of workers’ welfare.

While state governors, especially those from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, commended workers for their resilience and patriotism amid Nigeria’s economic challenges, labour leaders across several states expressed disappointment, citing widespread hardship, inflation, unpaid salaries and pensions, and government insensitivity.

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, joined the conversation, decrying the toll of inflation on workers and calling on the Federal Government to make economic reforms that prioritise human dignity, social justice, and access to essential services.

PDP govs hail workers’ courage

Governors elected under the platform of the PDP celebrated Nigerian workers, describing them as the driving force behind national development.

In a joint statement issued by the Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, and signed on behalf of the Forum Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, the governors stated: “The PDP Governors’ Forum salutes the unwavering dedication, resilience, and sacrifice of Nigerian workers, who continue to power the wheels of progress under challenging circumstances. We recognise your struggles in navigating an extremely harsh economic environment marked by rising inflation, unstable energy supply, and escalating costs of essential commodities.”

The governors acknowledged that workers are under intense economic pressure but urged them not to lose hope.

“We are committed to improving your welfare. Your advocacy must remain peaceful, constructive, and democratic. Together, we can build a better future for all Nigerians,” the statement read.

NHRC demands economic reforms

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, painted a grim picture of the economic situation affecting workers, stating that the current economic policies are strangulating Nigerian families and making it increasingly difficult for them to meet basic needs.

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr Tony Ojukwu, issued a call to action:

“This Workers’ Day, we must acknowledge that economic hardship is taking a devastating toll on workers’ rights and welfare. High inflation has crippled purchasing power. Workers cannot afford housing, healthcare, education, or even food. This violates their right to a decent standard of living.”

He called on the government to adopt human rights-based economic reforms, saying: “The fight for workers’ rights is ultimately a fight for dignity, equity, and justice. These values must be at the heart of our national development.”

Kwara NLC decries plight of pensioners

In Ilorin, Kwara State, the Workers’ Day celebration at the Metropolitan Square was interrupted briefly by protesting staff of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, who accused the institute’s Director-General, Comrade Issa Aremu, of high-handedness and arbitrary policy decisions.

The Kwara State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Saheed Olayinka, called for improved welfare, stressing that the economic burden on workers was becoming unbearable.

“We are contending with skyrocketing prices of essential goods, rising insecurity, poor wages, and delayed pension payments. The high cost of housing, medical care, and transportation has further pushed workers into poverty.”

He also urged the state government to implement the approved wage awards and review pension payments upward.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Head of Service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole, commended workers for their sacrifice and promised continued collaboration. He called on them to embrace innovation and adapt to evolving work standards in a digital economy.

Mutfwang commends Plateau workers resilience

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang used the occasion to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to better working conditions. Speaking at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, he applauded workers for their perseverance.

“This administration is taking steps to ease the economic pressure. We recognise the suffering and are working to increase opportunities, support pensioners, and reform the workforce.”

NLC Chairman Comrade Eugene Manji and TUC Chairman Comrade Kenneth Shammah appealed to the government to pay outstanding wage awards, implement pension adjustments, and review promotion arrears.

Fubara to Rivers workers: Stay strong, progress’ll prevail

In Rivers State, the suspended state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in a Workers’ Day message, praised workers for their resilience in the face of adversity. However, labour leaders had strong words for the government.

The NLC Chairman, Mr Alex Agwanwor, lamented the abandonment of retirees and demanded immediate payment of minimum wage arrears, gratuities, and death benefits.

“We can’t allow those who built this state to die in penury. Pensioners deserve dignity. The government must honour their service.”

Bayelsa workers hail Diri’s policies

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa workers lauded Governor Douye Diri for what they described as responsive and empathetic leadership. Labour leaders said the governor had been fair to workers and had paid salaries and allowances promptly.

“It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that this administration is worker-friendly,” said NLC Chairman, Mr Barnabas Simon.

Governor Diri donated two brand-new buses to the NLC and TUC and promised continued support to improve productivity and morale in the civil service.

Kebbi approves N75,000 minimum wage

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State used the May Day event in Birnin Kebbi to announce a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state, effective immediately.

“This is a testament to our commitment to workers’ welfare. We have also ended casualisation and employed hundreds into the state workforce,” the governor said.

He was praised by the NLC and TUC chairmen for what they described as “a worker-centred approach to governance.”

Nasarawa NLC decries poor conditions

In Nasarawa State, NLC Chairman Comrade Ismaila Oko lamented the state of workers in the country, saying they were often treated as second-class citizens.

“While politicians enjoy luxury, workers struggle to eat. Our salaries are delayed, pensions unpaid, and promotions ignored. We are celebrated once a year, but neglected every other day.”

He urged Governor Abdullahi Sule to pay the wage award, pension arrears, and resolve ongoing issues related to promotion and minimum wage implementation.

Otti reaffirms commitment to prompt salary payment

In Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti assured workers that his administration would not waver in its commitment to prompt and full salary payments.

“We made a promise to pay workers and pensioners on or before the 28th of every month, and we have kept that promise. We shall not relent.”

He also pledged to implement any new minimum wage that emerges from the ongoing negotiations at the national level.

Edo announces N75k minimum wage

In Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo announced an increase in the minimum wage to N75,000. However, the Workers’ Day celebration was marred by venue confusion after the state government allegedly barred the event from taking place at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

The celebration eventually held at a private event center, where NLC Acting Chairman, Mr Bernard Egwekhide, commended the governor for the wage increase.

“Despite the controversy, this is a victory for workers. We hope this marks a new chapter in labour relations in Edo.”

Alia seeks Benue workers’ support

In Benue, Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by his deputy, Dr Sam Ode, called for workers’ continued support, noting that his administration is committed to regular salary payments and improving the security situation.

“The sacrifices of workers are not in vain. We are working to restore displaced communities and boost economic activity across the state.”

Nwifuru assures prompt gratuities payment

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State announced that gratuities will now be paid immediately after retirement. He also revealed plans to digitise the state payroll to enhance transparency.

“We have paid off 27 years of gratuity arrears. The welfare of workers remains our top priority,” he declared.

NLC Chairman, Prof. Ogugua Egwu, praised the move but requested CNG-powered buses, a new Labour House, and housing schemes for workers.

Kano NLC denies ghost workers allegation

In Kano, NLC Chairman Kabir Ado Minjibir denied reports that the state government was paying ghost workers.

“If names are removed from the payroll, it’s due to improper retirement processing. This is not fraud. The government must improve systems, not scapegoat workers.”

No worker earns below N70k —Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State declared that no civil servant in the state earns less than N70,000.

“We are also working on a sustainable salary structure to ensure equitable income distribution,” the governor said.

Labour leaders in the state praised the proactive approach to wage reform.

Ondo workers oppose demolition of staff quarters

In Ondo State, the NLC and TUC rejected plans to demolish the Alagbaka Staff Quarters in Akure, calling it “a heartless move that will displace hundreds of families.”

NLC Chairman Comrade Ademola Olapade said: “We want renovation, not demolition. Workers can’t afford new houses amid this economic crisis.”

TUC Chairman Clement Fatuase added: “This is not just about buildings—it’s about people’s lives. Affordable housing must be a priority.”

Ekiti workers call for better security In Ekiti State, NLC Chairman Kolapo Olatunde lamented the lack of security, citing frequent attacks on farmers and kidnappings.

“Our people can’t go to their farms without fear. Government must do more to protect lives.”

TUC Chairman Sola Adigun raised concerns over shrinking civil liberties and political interference in labour movements.

“When civic space shrinks, democracy is in danger. We must safeguard workers’ voices.”