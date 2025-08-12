Plateau targets 7,000 hectares cultivation, 20,000 jobs for youths by 2027

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Government has unveiled plans to expand its agribusiness footprint, targeting the cultivation of 7,000 hectares of farmland and the creation of up to 20,000 jobs for young people by 2027.

Speaking on Tuesday during the International Youth Day 2025 celebration in Jos, the State capital, Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Musa Ashoms, who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to empowering young people across all 17 local government areas.

“The governor is intentional about positioning Plateau youths to compete with their peers worldwide. We have embraced innovations like artificial intelligence at today’s event to expose our youths to new business opportunities. This government is pro-youth, and we will continue to open spaces for young people in leadership, governance, and economic ventures,” Ashoms said.

He highlighted the government’s deliberate inclusion of young leaders in key positions, noting that about 60% of leadership roles in the State Ministries, Department, Agencies, and local councils are occupied by youths, and stressed that the administration would continue to back youth-led enterprises in agriculture, sports, tourism, and other sectors.

On agriculture, Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Mobilization and Engagement, Hitler Pwajok, detailed the phased expansion plan under the Back-to-Farm initiative.

He said, “The cultivation of 1,000 hectares is not just a 2025 project, it will be continuous By next year, we aim to cultivate 2,500 hectares. In 2027, it will increase to 3,500 hectares. In total, between now and 2027, we will have cultivated nearly 7,000 hectares.”

He added that the project’s reach will extend to the Central and Southern zones of the State, with a combined job creation potential of between 15,000 and 20,000 positions in the agribusiness value chain. The initiative, Pwajok explained, will be supported by mechanized farming and an enhanced agribusiness model designed to ensure sustainability.

Pwajok emphasized the need for unity and collaboration among beneficiaries saying, “If five or ten youths pool their resources, they can acquire equipment like milling machines, run them profitably, and sustain themselves. That is the power of unity.”

The official urged the youths to prepare themselves for opportunities by building character, earning credible qualifications, and fostering peaceful coexistence. “We must love one another, embrace diversity, and work together for a greater Plateau,” Pwajok said.

Ashoms also addressed security concerns, urging young people to adopt wisdom in dealing with challenges rather than resorting to aggression or passivity. “Remain alive so you can contribute to the growth of our State. Others come here to take advantage of our climate, resources, and beauty, turning them into thriving businesses. We too must seize these opportunities,” he advised.

Highlighting ongoing investments in youth-friendly infrastructure, he announced upgrades to the Rwang Pam Township Stadium and reaffirmed the administration’s readiness to monitor and support youth businesses that receive government seed capital.

This year’s International Youth Day celebration in Plateau focused on “Local Youth Actions to Achieve the SDGs and Beyond,” with special sessions on leveraging AI for smarter businesses, skill enhancement, and improved interpersonal relationships.

“Youths are critical stakeholders in every developmental stride. They are there at the beginning, in the middle, and at the end. This government will continue to empower them so they can compete globally,” Ashoms noted.