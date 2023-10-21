‘Stay away from criminality’ — Fubara charges youths

Gov Fubara

…celebrates Rivers youth, Wosu, for completing 606km Lagos-PH marathon

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged youths of the state to stay away from criminality and get involved in meaningful ventures, adding that it is not good to always hear bad news from the state.

Fubara, however, advised the youths to always strive for position living while propagating news of productive activities taking place in their immediate communities, adding that doing so would be a deliberate attempt by them to showcase the State as a desirable place that promotes peaceful coexistence of all residents.

Governor Fubara spoke when he received at the gates of Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the 28 years old, Promise Wosu Jr. of Rivers State, popularly called Wene Port Harcourt, who completed a 606km marathon from Lekki gates in Lagos State to Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Sir Fubara acknowledged Wosu’s determination at completing the longest distance covered on foot as a commendable attempt at setting a record that proves that Rivers youths are resourceful.

“It gives us so much joy this afternoon to hear that one of our youths has also set a record and it is really commendable. We are celebrating you, our brother, Wosu and every other person that is here, who is doing positive things to advance the State.

“As a government, we will continue to encourage you and others who are doing positive things. By Monday, Wosu will meet with the Chief of Staff, Government House, who will bring him to my office where I will do a special thing for him.”

Fubara stressed the need for every body, particularly the youths to see Rivers State as their own, which requires of them to do things that promote peace, while consciously projecting the State positively to the rest of the world.

He said: “It is upon us to engage in meaningful ventures. It is not always good hearing our news on the bad side. I’m appealing to you to always put those good news out. Don’t use your media platform to disparage the State. At the end of the day, it is your State too.”