Route expansion: UNA eyes connectivity to North, others with new Airbus A320

By Prince Okafor

United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited, has disclosed that plans are underway to commence direct connectivity to the North, and other parts of the country.

This came even as the airline yesterday, took delivery of an Airbus A320 aircraft.

This aircraft according to the airline will be deployed to upgrade services on its expanding routes.

In a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, he stated that the carrier which currently services Enugu, Port Harcourt, Warri, Owerri, Asaba, Anambra, Bayelsa, Lagos and Abuja will soon expand its services to unite travelers with Sokoto, Kano, Jos in Plateau State, Benin in Edo State and Ebonyi state with improved customer services.

He noted that the addition of the Airbus is in line with the strategic visions of the company to expand its routes and unite more Nigerians with their destinations in safety and comfort.

“Our Airbus arrived Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday. It arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport and after immigration formalities taxied to the MM2 where it was received with a water salute.

“The arrival of the Airbus is in line with the strategic expansion visions of the airline which our chairman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, had spelt out severally.

“Recall that our chairman had promised that United Nigeria Airlines would take delivery of an Airbus within the month of October with another one joining the fleet in early December. He had also hinted that two E190 aircraft types will also join the airline fleet in the first quarter of 2024. This is about value -addition.

“All these are part of the vision of United Nigeria Airlines to connect with more Nigerian cities in safety and comfort while offering seamless services to the travelling public,” Mr. Uchegbu said.

“Already, information on United Nigeria Airlines website shows that the company has increased flight frequencies on all its routes, offering the traveling public more options for safe travels.

“For instance, Enugu, Anambra, Owerri, Port Harcourt, will have more daily flights as Sokoto and Kano joins the fray,” the statement added.