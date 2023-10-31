Reps summon Betta Edu over FG conditional cash transfer programme

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to brief the house on the status of the conditional cash transfer programme of the Federal Government to 15 million households.

The House, in a motion of urgent public importance on Tuesday, expressed concern over the handling of the cash transfer programme.

The green chamber raised questions on lack of transparency in the programme which has led to alleged fraudulent practices.

The minister is expected to give details on the collation of data and the distribution of the funds.

Recall President Bola Tinubu launched the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer for 15 million households.

The President had, in his maiden Independence Day broadcast to Nigerians in October, announced the cash transfer programme which he said would target vulnerable citizens.

Speaking on the programme, the humanitarian affairs minister had said that the 15 million households represent 62 million Nigerians.

The minister had said that the sum of N25,000 would be transferred to the beneficiaries on a monthly basis for three months, which amounts to N75,000 for each of the beneficiaries.