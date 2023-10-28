Owu Day: Monarch, leaders preach peaceful co-existence

Indigenes of Owu communities in Ogun State have been urged to eschew violence and embrace peace for harmonious co-existence with their neighbours.

The Towulade of Akinale, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, gave the advice during a reception in honour of the Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta, Oba Saka Matemilola at the palace of Olu of Iju Gbalefa kingdom, Ado- Odo/Ota Local Government, Oba Olufemi Sodeinde on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Gbalefa/ Sango/ Ijoko (GSI- ISOKAN) Forum as part of the activities marking the 2023 Owu Day.

Oba Ogunleye, who represented Oba Matemilola on the occasion said that Owu people are noted for their restrained temperament in the face of provocation urging the people to shun any form of violence to ventilate their reaction when provoked by their neighbours.



‘’We know ourselves and history very well. Iju Gbalefa is an ancient Owu community founded by a famed Owu warrior called Gbalefa. This town was a forest before Gbalefa settled here and the present monarch of the town, Oba Olufemi Shodeinde is a grandson of Gbalefa.

‘’ As far as we are concerned, Iju is our home; Owu people are not known to be cowards but we want peace to reign wherever we are hence we are embracing dialogue with our Awori neighbours and the current Olota of Ota, Oba AbdulKabir Obalenlege and Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola are highly educated and rational monarchs who have advocated that dialogue is the best way out of any conflict.’’

In his words, the chairman of Gbalefa Elder Council and Asoju Oba of Iju, Reverend Ebenezer Oyeyemi also urged the town’s and Owu people’s indigenes to avoid conflict with neighbouring communities.

‘’There is no need for fighting our Awori neighbours; our leaders and theirs have initiated dialogue to foster peaceful co-existence.’’

The chairman of the GSI Visitation Committee, Chief Bolaji Babalola expressed confidence that the Owu Day celebration would usher in harmonious relationships with neighbouring communities.

‘’This year’s Owu Day is about peaceful co-existence with our neighbours and we are confident that the dialogue process has begun and will make the celebration a success.’’

