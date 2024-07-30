Hardship: Ogun monarch warns against violent protest

Olori Matemilola, Oba Prof Saka Matemilola and Chief Isola Akinsipo, Akogun of Owu Kingdom

…..says ‘I’ll continue to promote socio-economic growth across Owu communities

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Olowu of Owu Kingdom Abeokuta, Oba (Prof.) Saka Adeola Matemilola on Wednesday cautioned organizers of the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest to avoid violence and any form destruction and vandalization.

He urged them do it in most civilized way, so that they do not tamper with the rights of other people.

Oba Matemilola, who spoke while answering questions from newsmen at a press conference, put together as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday and 2nd coronation anniversary, held at the Olowu’s palace, Oke-Ago Owu, Abeokuta, urged the organisers of the protesters to find a way of engaging government constructively to present their grievances and talk it out.

Ha said, “Protest is a natural thing. It has been with humanity from time immemorial. It is everybody’s right to do so. How do we ensure that this does not trample on other people’s rights? The people should adequately engage the government constructively.

“It behoves on the organisers to ensure that the protests are not hijacked by unscrupulous elements. They should not destroy infrastructure that is not enough,” Oba Matemilola added.

The royal father equally appealed to the federal government to return the school feeding programme, saying it has positive impact on the enrolment of school children.

Oba Matemilola said he was shocked to discover some children in his neighbourhood who didn’t go to school because they couldn’t find something to eat.

He said, “I later invited these kids about five or six of them and their parents to my house on a Sunday, and as at 1pm these children told me that they have not eaten”.

He noted that this prompted Solace Foundation; his initiative partnering with another Non Governmental Organisation; Kids will be kids, to provide a meal per day for some primary school children in the community, which he said will begin within the next three months.

Oba Matemilola listed his achievements in office within the last two years to include payment of WAEC and JAMB examination fees for over 60 students, provided solar streets for the Owu kingdom, improve access to potable water with over 10 boreholes, empowered over several people among others.

He appreciated the people of Owu Kingdom for their support and cooperation, saying that their support has helped to advance the socio-economic development of the kingdom.

The monarch also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the inauguration of the Southern Traditional Council, saying that traditional rulers have a role to play in national development.

“This is important for us as traditional rulers to support government at all levels. We are actually closer to the people.

“We understand their feelings, and we can actually speak with the government on issues affecting our people,” he said further.

Highlight of the 2nd year coronation anniversary and 60th birthday include free medical service, symposium, football competition among others.