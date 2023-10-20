Navy arrests 11 stowaways inside Ghana-bound ship

By Evelyn Usman

lagos—Nigerian Navy Ship, Beecroft, Apapa Lagos, has arrested 11 stowaways from a tanker, Gwangzhou Highway Panama, which was enroute Ghana.

This was barely three weeks after a similar arrest of eight Nigerians, who sneaked onto a ship, which was on its way out of the country to Europe, was made.

Explaining how the stowaways were intercepted, the Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, yesterday, said: “In a display of exceptional vigilance, the Nigerian Navy Ship, Beecroft, patrol team, while on routine patrol, successfully intercepted and apprehended some individuals, on Tuesday, at about 7pm, at obscure spaces of the stern gate on board Gwangzhou Highway Panama, which was enroute Ghana.

“Accordingly, Western Regional Control Center (WRCC) was immediately informed and prompted the vessel to halt within Lagos anchorage.

“Initially, four stowaways were apprehended from the stern of the vessel. However, information provided by these individuals revealed the presence of additional stowaways inside the ship.

“Following a comprehensive search, seven more stowaways were found within the ship, bringing the total to 11 stowaways. They were promptly disembarked from the vessel and taken into custody.

“The apprehended individuals are identified as: Shedrack David, 19 years from Ondo State;. Emmanuel Godbless ,30 years from Delta State; Ibrahim Hassan, 30 years from Adamawa State; Solomon Francis, 21 years from Ondo State; Bolaji Johnson ,28 years from Ondo State; Samsom Aimy, 37 years, from Bayelsa State; Ayefuwei Collins, 27 years from Delta State; Ayo Gula, 28 years, from Delta State; Jolomi Daniel, 23 years, from Ondo State; Abubakar Ibrahim, 19 years, from Zamfara State, and Precious Uwalogho, 30 years, from Delta State.”

The suspects, who were, thereafter, handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, for further prosecution, according to Commodore Oguntuga, were not only putting themselves in life threatening situations during the long voyage at sea, but also presented a myriad of safety and security challenges.