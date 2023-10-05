Mohbad: Court remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry, 2 others

By Evelyn Usman

A Sabo, Yaba, Chief Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, remanded Abdulazeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley (32), and three others for alleged conspiracy in the murder of singer Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Others remanded are Ogedengbe Fisayo (37), Ayobami Sadiq (27), and Samson Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry (45).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Olatubosun, ordered the remand for 21 days in the police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCID, and adjourned the case until October 25.

She also ordered that the suspects should be granted access to medicals and lawyers of their choice.

They are charged with conspiracy and suspected murder.

Earlier, DSP Umaru Bello and ASP Augustine Nwabuisi, who led the legal team for the Police, urged the court to remand the men for 30 days, to establish that an offence was committed.

Police declare Prime Boy wanted

Besides, the Police in Lagos have declared Owoduni Ibrahim, popularly called ‘Prime Boy’, wanted in connection with the investigation into the death of Mohbad.

Consequently, it has offered N1 million bounty to anyone with useful information to his arrest.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command and signed by its spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The declaration, according to the command, became necessary, following Prime Boy’s refusal to honour Police investigation, since the special team was constituted by the Command boss, Idowu Owohunwa.

The statement read: “Following his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command hereby declares wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Prime Boy.

“Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.“““If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest”.

Recall that the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, inaugurated a 13-man Special Investigation Team, last month, to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death, with a charge to the team to exhume his body , as part of its terms of reference.

Since Mohbad’s demise on September 12, 2023, there had been series of protests in some parts of the country, for justice, owing to controversy surrounding his death.

As part of the efforts to resolve the controversy surrounding his death, a coroner’s inquest began last week Friday in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

By a letter dated September 18, 2023, the law firm of Falana & Falana Chambers had asked the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, to unravel the circumstances surrounding what it described as the “very tragic” death of the late Mohbad under “mysterious” circumstances.

In its reply to the firm’s letter, the coroner, Magistrate Shotobi said she had the directives of the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Justice Dada, to convoke an inquest pursuant to the extant provisions of Sections 14 & 15 of the Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

At the hearing last Friday, Mrs Funmi Falana who represented Mohbad’s family told journalists after the proceeding that hearing of evidence will commence on October 13.