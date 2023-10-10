Mayor of Winnipeg, Scott Gillingham host comedian, Acapella

Award winning humorist, Acapella was among other notable Nigerian comedians that was recently honored by the Mayor of Winnipeg, Scott Gillingham in far away Canada.

The ace entertainer and some of his colleagues had a roundtable chat with the popular preacher turned politician and his deputy, Markus Chambers, at the City Hall, where issues affecting Nigerians was discussed.

Sources who were privileged to attend the meeting revealed that some of the issues focused on was the wellbeing and safety of Nigeria immigrants, especially in Winnipeg.

Acapella who is unarguably an ambassador of goodwill of Nigeria to wherever he finds himself, was delighted to be hosted by Mr Scott.

Mr. Scott Gillingham currently serves as the 44th mayor of Winnipeg, after being elected on October 26, 2022.

Before being elected as mayor, he was the city councillor for St. James from 2014 to 2022. He was sworn in as the mayor of Winnipeg on November 1, 2022.

Other big comedy stars present at the roundtable include, Ambassador Frances Agoda, better known as I Go Dye, Akpororo and others.

Acapella , born Benneth Chinedu Daniel, is one of the top comedy brands in Nigeria who has made it a duty to fly the country’s name high wherever he goes.

He is famous for hosting one of the country’s biggest comedy concert, “My Mic & I” with numerous awards to his name. He was recently recognized by YouTube and also featured in Amazon Prime original series, LOL.