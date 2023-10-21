Man City vs Brighton: Preview, team news, head-to-head

Pep Guardiola’s side have only won one of their last four games across all competitions and have lost their last two EPL games. In the 1-0 loss to Arsenal, City recorded just one shot on target, the fewest shots a Guardiola team has ever produced in a league fixture for more than a decade.

Brighton, on the other hand, are winless in their last four games, with two draws and two losses.

Team News

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns, with only Kevin De Bryune out. John Stones is in contention to start his first Premier League game of the season after recovering from a muscle problem.

Spanish midfielder, Rodrigo is back in the team after serving a 3-match suspension.

Brighton have some injury concerns, as Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Pervis Estupinan are all ruled out. James Milner, Tariq Lamptey, and Kaoru Mitoma are doubts for the game.

Head-to-head

Manchester City wins 11

Brighton 1

Draw 2

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March; Baleba, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson