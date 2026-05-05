Foden agrees new long-term Man City deal despite dip in form

By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has reportedly reached an agreement in principle over a new long-term contract with the Premier League champions despite enduring a difficult run of form this season.

The proposed deal is expected to keep the England international at the Etihad Stadium until 2030, with an option for an additional year. Foden’s current contract was due to expire next summer.

The new agreement signals continued confidence from both the player and the club, even as the 25-year-old struggles to rediscover his best form.

Foden has not scored for City since December 14, 2025, and has recently found himself in and out of the starting lineup.

He was introduced from the bench during Monday’s dramatic draw against Everton, a result that left City trailing league leaders Arsenal by five points with a game in hand.

Foden will also be hoping to secure a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup. Last month, the England manager suggested the midfielder’s place in the final 24-man squad was not guaranteed.

The academy graduate made his senior debut for City at just 17 under Pep Guardiola and has since gone on to make 365 appearances for the club. During that period, he has won six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy, and two FA Cups.