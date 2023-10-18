Man, 56, arrested for rape, impregnating 14-yr-old help in Jigawa

By Bashir Bello

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC in Jigawa State Command say it has arrested a 56-year-old man, Alhaji Saleh Idris, for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl help in Unguwar Mani Quarters, Roni Local Government, Jigawa State.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSC Adamu Shehu said the suspect, Idris was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother who reported that the suspect has raped and impregnated his 14-year-old sister who was a help at the suspect’s residence and is pressurizing the family to abort the pregnancy.

CSC Shehu said the victim hinted that the suspect offered her a drink which made her unconscious leading to him having canal knowledge of her.

He said, “According to the 14-year-old, her first encounter with the suspect was when he offered her drink at the time his wife was not at home which made her lose consciousness and had canal knowledge of her. And when she regained consciousness he threatened her not to tell anyone or risk losing her monthly allowances, which he retained for about Seven months without paying. The ugly trend continued repeatedly without her telling anyone until pregnancy surfaced.

“The case was reported at NSCDC Divisional office, Roni LGA Division after a failed agreement by the suspect to care for the pregnancy. Backed and supported by the Jigawa Human Rights Network, the case was later transferred to the State Command on Wednesday, 11th of October, 2023 from Kazaure Area Command for a thorough and detailed investigation.

“One of the victims brothers alleged that at a point in time, the Hisbah Commander, Roni LGA, one Malam Abubakar called and gave him N40,000 which he said was given by the suspect in order to go to Daura in Katsina State to abort the pregnancy. An offer which he rejected.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have known the girl only as someone who only provides water to his house once in a while when there’s water scarcity in the area and denied having canal knowledge of the girl, impregnating or holding her money. He says he used to pay her immediately after her services.

“Meanwhile, the Hisbah Commander and one Basiru Customer, a medical attendant whose name was mentioned in the cause of investigation to have administered some injections to the victim and which caused serious bleeding denied the allegations. According to Basiru when the victim was taken to his hospital, he ordered for a blood test and scanning, all in the presence of the victim’s brother and even gave the test results and the empty injection containers to the brother when he understood there’s disparity of information between the person who sent the victim and her relatives.

“However, medical examination at Sexual Assaults and Referral Centre (SARC) revealed a healthy pregnancy of about Four months two weeks.

“The suspect, Alhaji Saleh has already been charged to court (CMC |||), while investigation is ongoing on the other allegations levelled on the two earlier mentioned to ascertain their level of involvement into the case.

“Meanwhile, the Command appreciates the doggedness and resilience of the Jigawa Human Rights Network and promised to work together in ensuring justice for all.

“The act is contrary to section 3 of Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) act of Jigawa State and punishable under same,” CSC Shehu however stated.