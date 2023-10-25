Leave Onyejeocha alone, kinsmen warn Deputy Speaker, others

Onyejeocha

….As former Ag Gov tells minister to focus on her job

By Omeiza Ajayi

Kinsmen of the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha have warned the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and the sacked member of the House of Representatives representing Isukwuato/ Umunneochi federal constituency, Amobi Ogah, to leave their daughter alone and allow the Appeal Court adjudicate on the electoral dispute brought before it by Ogah.

This was as a former Acting Governor of the state, Stanley Ohajuruka advised the minister to focus on her ministry and allow the Deputy Speaker to deliver on his legislative mandate.

The kinsmen under the aegis of Isukwuato/Umunneochi Stakeholders Forum said the factional National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Mr Obiora Ifoh had also on Friday began a smear campaign against the minister.

Chairman of the forum, Barr Eze Chikamnayo was flanked by the Secretary, Engr. Johnson Ndunisi and National Publicity Secretary, Prince Ikedi Ezekwesiri, said Mr Ifoh and his anonymous cohorts had alleged, without any evidence that the purported victory of Labour Party Candidates in the last election was being overturned unconstitutionally.

He said Ifoh had alleged that the self-inflicted drama between two factions of the Labour Party at the Court of Appeal on the 19th of October 2023 in the case between Hon. Ogah and Hon. Onyejeocha was orchestrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and or the innocent Respondent.

“That the change of Legal Representation by INEC which is a routine internal administrative process within INEC is now an issue that should be subjected to the notorious blackmailing tactics for which this faction of the Labour Party has become known.

“That the noble Justices of the Court of Appeal should be preempted and prevented from doing their constitutional duties in deference to the calculated falsehood and fabrications being bandied in the social media.

“Given the foregoing, we, the members of Isukwuato – Umunneochi Stakeholders Forum wish to unequivocally state that INEC has the Constitutional Right to determine whether to retain or discontinue the Legal Services of its Lawyers and should therefore ignore the rantings and rabble-rousing of the panicky faction of Labour Party.

“That the Appeal Session of the Election Petition Tribunal Court should be allowed to carry out its Constitutional duties without stampede, molestation and intimidation.

“We believe that the tremendous victory of Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha will be validated once again by the Appeal Court to enable her to continue her trademark delivery of outstanding democratic dividends for the greater good of our dear constituency.

“That these undemocratic emissaries of destabilization should leave Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha alone and utilize the channels provided by law to make their case instead of whipping up sentiments or dragging the names of Mr President, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rt Hon Gbajabiamila- Chief of Staff to the President, INEC and even the Judges in the mud in a futile attempt to prejudice an ongoing Court Process”.

When contacted, Mr Ifoh declined comments, saying; “We are all from one community my brother”.

However, a former Acting Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon Stanley Ugochukwu Ohajuruka has counselled Hon. Onyejeocha to take the path of honour and peace and allow the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu to work for Nigerians.

Ohajuruka who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday said the distractions brewing up between both leaders were unnecessary, describing it as an ill wind that blows no one any good.

Ohajuruka who was also a two-time former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly and former member of, House of Representatives who represented Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency of the State said Kalu has the support of Abia people, Ndi Igbo and indeed, Nigerians from all works of life.

He said; “It has come to our attention the public display of arrogance of some very disgruntled persons who in recent times tried to bring the name of our deputy speaker and the leader of APC in Abia State to public disrepute and dishonour.

And I as a former speaker, former parliamentarian, former Acting governor and former member of the Federal House of Representatives and the leader of APC who believes in the peace and sanctity of progress in Abia, some of us cannot stand by and watch some of these very disgruntled non-Abians bring our deputy speaker who has been found very, very competent to lead in the second position in the National Assembly, Federal House of Representatives.

“He has never been found wanting. For the avoidance of doubt, the deputy speaker is the only member of the House of Representatives who won the election on the platform of APC in Abia State. And he didn’t win that election for nothing and his constituency gave this President the highest number of votes. With all the displeasure of Ndi Igbo, this young man stood by Mr. President.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no crisis here. There is no dispute between the deputy speaker and the Minister of State for labour and employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

“At every forum, the Deputy Speaker tells everyone to respect her, work with her and not to do anything that will show displeasure.

“So, he has at no time asked anyone to work against the Minister of Labour. So, for people to go around and try to create unnecessary tension where there is none; on behalf of this very modest young man, this very innocent young man, they should allow him to do his job.

Let them allow him to do his job. He’s very amiable. Nigerians are very happy with him. Abians are very happy with him. We will we will hold him in very high honour. They should allow him to work.

“While we appreciate Mr. President for making our sister minister, I advise her to focus on her job of assisting the government to create jobs for Nigerians instead of fighting a lost battle”, he added.