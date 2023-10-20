‘Kamaru Usman not on my level’, Khamzat Chimaev blows hot ahead of UFC 294 fight

Khamzat Chimaev has told Kamaru Usman that he is not at his level as both fighters gear up to face off at UFC 294 on Saturday.

Chimaev who remains undefeated as a professional fighter has won all 12 contests to date including eight first-round finishes.

This has taken the Swede up the UFC rankings since his debut in July 2020 and is fourth in the promotion’s welterweight rankings.

Saturday’s opponent, Usman who dispelled rumors that he was battling an injury. is seven years older than Chimaev.

The Nigerian is ranked three places higher despite back-to-back defeats against welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of UFC 294, Usman said he is “the best at mixing it up in the world”.

This was a claim that sent Khamzat Chimaev into stitches, prompting him to ask: “If you are the best how come you have lost two or three times?”

Kamaru Usman, in response, attributed the defeats down to “being human”, while warning Chimaev that it was “a lesson he will teach him”.

Khamzat Chimaev, chuckled at Kamaru Usman’s threat, before saying: “You are a good fighter but you are not at my level.

“You can’t teach me anything you are too old for that.

“Be a coach in a gym, it is better for you, healthier for you.”