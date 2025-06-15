UFC: Kamaru Usman defeats Buckley to record first win since 2021

Kamaru Usman snapped his three-fight skid with a dominant performance on Saturday night, defeating Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

Kamaru Usman (21-4) snapped a three-fight losing streak and picked up his first win in more than three years, defeating Buckley (21-7) via unanimous decision in their five-round welterweight main event.

Judges scored the contest 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 in favor of the 38-year-old Nigerian-American, marking his first victory since November 2021.

“It’s been a while,” an emotional Usman said in his post-fight interview. “I needed to get that monkey off my back. I know I’m still able to do this at the highest level. … I expected him to be really tough, which he was. He’s a very talented guy. I show love and respect to all of these guys because I know what it takes to work and get here.”

Once the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter and a dominant welterweight champion, Usman returned from a 20-month layoff looking to prove he still belongs among the elite. He leaned heavily on his collegiate wrestling background, controlling the first four rounds with well-timed takedowns and relentless top pressure. According to UFC Stats, Usman landed 4 of 7 takedown attempts through four rounds while keeping Buckley on the defensive.

The fifth round, however, offered some late drama. Usman showed signs of fatigue, and Buckley, 31, pressed forward with power shots — hooks and uppercuts that briefly had the former champ on shaky ground. Still, Usman’s experience and composure helped him weather the storm and seal the win.

The loss ends a six-fight winning streak for Buckley, a streak that included four knockout victories and a high-profile TKO win over Colby Covington last December.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m just glad to be in this Octagon with someone who is known as one of the best,” Buckley said. “For us to go five rounds and put on an amazing fight, I’m just so happy. I’ve come a long way to see me here. This ain’t gonna be the end. We just getting started.”

Usman’s UFC story had hit a low point following his knockout loss to Leon Edwards in 2022 — a fight he was winning until a stunning head kick ended his title reign. He lost again to Edwards in a rematch and then fell to Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on short notice. Saturday’s win was not only a return to form but a reminder of his dominance during his title run.

From the opening minute of the fight, Kamaru Usman imposed his will. He scored an early takedown, cut Buckley near the right eye with elbows, and maintained control for the majority of the contest. Buckley remained competitive and showed grit throughout, but struggled to deal with Usman’s pace and grappling.

With the win, Kamaru Usman reasserted himself as a key player in the welterweight title picture. He now emerges as a potential challenger for the winner of the expected title bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev later this year.

For Usman, the victory was more than just another number in the win column — it was a statement.

“I know I can still do this,” he said. And on Saturday night, he proved it.

Vanguard News