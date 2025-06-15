I know I can still do this – Kamaru Usman celebrates first win since 2021

Kamaru Usman fought back tears as he stood in the center of the Octagon on Saturday night, finally back in the win column after nearly three years.

The former UFC welterweight champion broke a three-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night in Atlanta.

It was Usman’s first win since November 2021, and a performance that silenced doubts about whether “The Nigerian Nightmare” still had what it takes.

“It’s been a while,” Usman said in an emotional post-fight interview. “I needed to get that monkey off my back. I know I’m still able to do this at the highest level. … I expected him to be really tough, which he was. He’s a very talented guy. I show love and respect to all of these guys because I know what it takes to work and get here.”

At 38, Usman returned from a 20-month layoff and looked like his old dominant self, using his trademark wrestling to control Buckley through most of the five-round main event at State Farm Arena.

Judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47, all in favor of the former champion.

The win marked a major turning point for Usman, who had suffered back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards and a short-notice defeat to rising star Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight.

Against Buckley, Usman came out aggressively, scoring takedowns in each of the first four rounds and opening a cut near Buckley’s eye with sharp elbows from top position.

While Buckley rallied in the final round with powerful hooks and uppercuts, Usman used his experience to avoid serious danger and close out the fight.

For Buckley, the loss snapped a six-fight winning streak that had put him firmly in the title conversation. Still, he remained gracious in defeat.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m just glad to be in this Octagon with someone who is known as one of the best,” Buckley said. “For us to go five rounds and put on an amazing fight, I’m just so happy. I’ve come a long way to see me here. This ain’t gonna be the end. We just getting started.”

Usman, once considered the UFC’s pound-for-pound best, now sees his comeback win as a fresh start.

With welterweight contenders Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev expected to clash for the belt later this year, Usman’s name may once again enter the championship conversation.

Vanguard News