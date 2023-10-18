Imo Guber: Peter Obi urges support for LP’s Achonu

By Chris Onuoha

The Labour Party Presidential candidate in the last February election, Mr. Peter Obi has charged electorates in the country to hold politicians accountable for the promises they make on rally grounds during election campaigns.

Obi made the remark on Wednesday, October 18, at Orlu, Imo State during the Achonu’s Labour Party governorship campaign rally for Orlu Senatorial Zone, saying that some politicians in the country have cheated electorates enough by not fulfilling promises made during campaigns.

He said electorates should prepare to pen down every word spoken by any contesting politician at a rally so that citizens can easily judge them by their performance and show them their scorecards, instead of politicians preparing scorecards for themselves.

He emphasised that while some parties care about brooms that cannot even sweep a State like Imo clean, some also romance a weak umbrella that will leak on a rainy day. But he charged Orlu indigenes to vote for a man who would care for ‘Papa, Mama and Pikin.’

Obi went further to ginger and encourage Orlu electorates that Sen Athan Achonu whom he called the incoming governor of Imo State is a tested doer of his words. He posited that governance is not for those who will not keep their campaign promises but for people like Sen Achonu of the Labour Party who will certainly walk his talk.

He reminded the Orlu crowd to pen down Achonu’s campaign promises so that he could be confronted if he failed to keep them.