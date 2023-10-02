Ilebaye:‘I didn’t know what to expect when I returned to Biggie’s house

By Benjamin Njoku

It has been celebration galore for the 22-year-old Ilebaye Odiniya, after she was announced, Sunday night, as the winner of the much-talked-about BBNaija ‘AllStars’ season, with many celebrities doffing their caps for her, saying ‘nobody should be underestimated’.

Ilebaye, who remained in the news and on-trend tables throughout the season, beat her closest rival, Mercy Eke, to emerge victorious.

She took home the cash prize of N120 million, alongside a brand new SUV and other rewards, after garnering 30.08 per cent of votes from viewers across Africa.

The win makes the Kogi State-born criminologist the ultimate BBNaija star of all time as she took the crown for a season featuring some of Big Brother’s most prominent housemates.

A native of Kogi State, Ilebaye beat 19 other competing housemates to clinch the prize after spending 70 days in the house.

Ilebaye’s win makes it the third time a female housemate would be declared the winner of Big Brother Naija. This season also saw the first-ever female top-3 emerge.

Celebrities have been sending their congratulatory messages via Instagram to Ilebaye.

They include actress Yvonne Jegede, Iyabo Ojo, Destiny Etiko, Uche Elendu, Angela Eguavoen, Christabel Egbenya, Juliet Ekeson. Others were Benson Okonkwo, Mimi Onuoha, Mimi Orjiekwe, and Sapphire Obi among others.

Actress Juliet Ekeson wrote, “Congratulation, ‘well deserved win’, while Yvonne Jegede alongside Boma Tubonimi Arinyedokiari noted that nobody should be underestimated.”

Ilebaye was the third housemate to be evicted during her first run in the Biggieverse. Fans and housemates alike didn’t think she was a threat when the season began, but that soon changed after fans started to fall in love with the housemate who many believed was being bullied.

Soon, the Gen-Z baddie developed a new fanbase – The Arisers. After being one of the most victorious housemates this season with house tasks, she has grabbed the ultimate prize, though she didn’t expect it.

Six finalists headed to the finale poll to compete and win the All-Stars season after a gruelling semi-final live show last Sunday. Mercy, the queen of highlights, was the first runner-up with 23.48 per cent of the votes. CeeC came in third after polling 23.41 per cent of the votes.