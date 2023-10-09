FG, United Purpose commit to improving WASH services in Nigeria

The Federal Government has reinstated its commitment to improving Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services across the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja by key officials from international nongovernmental organisation, United Purpose/Self Help Africa (UP/SHA), the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, in response to an highlight of the organisation’s various initiatives, also promised to continue rallying support for their initiatives.

“We will reach out to more states, sensitise them, engage with the governments, and tell them the need for them to key into this, so that together we can push for increased coverage of improved sanitation,” Utsev said.

Highlighting some of the organisation’s work towards improving the standard of living in many disadvantaged communities, and providing sustainable WASH services, Country Director, UP/SHA Nigeria, Joy Aderele, revealed that the organisation continues to evaluate the impact of its interventions, and utilises the knowledge gained to guide future programming.

“Part of our five-year strategic plan is to expand our geographical footprint to more states in Nigeria. We have been operating a saturation approach in Benue, Cross River and Ebonyi states for over two decades and now at a point where we want to scale our work to other states,” she stated.

Assistant Head of Programmes, UP/SHA, Shadrack Guusu, shed some light on community-led interventions of the organisation, which has contributed to the WASH sector through systems strengthening, professionalising rural water supply and behavioural change for improved sanitation and hygiene practices.

He said: “In 2016, through our area-wide sanitation approach, we facilitated the first open defecation-free local government in Cross River State, and in doing so, we demonstrated that area-wide sanitation was possible.

“The sector was challenged by this feat which stimulated achievement of 105 open defecation-free local government areas in Nigeria, led by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and other development partners.”

Also speaking, Gender and Social Inclusion Advisor, UP/SHA, Mrs. Mary Sweeney, emphasised the organisation’s drive to promote gender inclusivity through all its programs.

“We are slowly, as an equity issue, trying to bring women up. In the work that we do in the areas of water and sanitation, we try to look at things from the point-of-view of both men and women, and make sure that what we do has a gender lens; and that we are very responsive to the needs of both,” she said.

Above is the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Terlumun Utsev (middle) flanked by officials of the United Purpose/Self Help Africa (UP/SHA), during the courtesy visit in Abuja recently.