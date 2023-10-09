Experts call for transformation in Nigeria’s governance

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Experts in politics, policy-making, and leadership have called for a transformation in Nigeria’s governance.

They voiced their opinions at a grand ceremony held in Abuja over the weekend to celebrate the graduation of the 2023 cohort of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG).

The convocation was graced by high-profile speakers who urged the graduates to strive for positive change and accountability in Nigerian governance.

The ceremony underlined the importance of active engagement and accountability in the process of governance in Nigeria, reflecting the overall mission of the SPPG.

Alero Ayida-Otobo, the CEO of SPPG, noted the significant increase in applications to the school, attributing this to increased media coverage.

“SPPG is designed to develop a new generation of political leaders who will listen and serve the new class of citizens who know their rights,” she explained.

In a heartfelt message to the graduates, Ayida-Otobo urged them to remember their role as custodians of the future.

She outlined the acronym ‘CERTAIN’ to define the qualities needed for effective leadership, including connection, evidence-driven decision making, resilience, tirelessness, integrity, and non-negotiable values.

She extended her gratitude to the MacArthur Foundation, Arise News, and the Gerrad Olisa-Asha (GOA) Foundation for their unwavering support.

Dr. Yetunde Anibaba, the Dean of Faculty at SPPG, envisioned a future where peace and justice reign in Nigeria and Africa.

“Make no mistake, we will rewrite the history of this nation and continent, and when that history is read, I hope you’ll be on the right side of it,” she asserted.

Ndidi Justina Edeoghon, the Best Graduating Student (Female) and winner of the Benjamin and Cecilia Ujubuonu 21st Century Leadership Award, shared her motivation for joining the program.

“I have always been deeply concerned about the Nigerian economy. This experience has equipped me with the skills to know what to avoid, how to avoid it, and what to do more of,” Edeoghon said.

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili added to the call for value-oriented societal transformation, stating that “Africa’s change is certain and inevitable, but it will not happen without correcting the anomalies. Stand on character. Every other thing may fade away, but it never does. Character is the currency of life.”