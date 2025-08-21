Why Africa needs new generation of values-driven leaders — Ezekwesili

Ezekwesili

By Nnasom David

Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, Founder and Chair of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), has stressed the urgent need to cultivate a new generation of values-driven leaders to tackle Africa’s governance and development challenges.

Speaking ahead of the Global Launch of the SPPG Public Leaders Network (SPLN), Ezekwesili described the initiative as a “rescue mission” designed to deliver good governance across the continent. She said the SPPG is building a pipeline of disruptive thinkers committed to serving the public good.

“We have the ambitious goal to educate present and future leaders dedicated to the public good and ready to serve as stewards in their office. The SPLN empowers these trained leaders to transition into real-world political engagement and drive governance outcomes that place the public interest above personal gain,” she said.

Since its establishment, the SPPG has graduated 758 students across six classes in Nigeria and Senegal, positioning itself as a hub for values-based leadership training, policy innovation, and civic engagement. Its programmes include preparing aspiring political candidates for credible campaigns, connecting reform-minded professionals with governance opportunities, and mentoring community leaders.

Ezekwesili noted that the SPLN is a critical milestone, ensuring graduates are not only equipped with knowledge but also supported by a collaborative network that helps them contest elections and govern effectively.

“We cannot afford another lost generation of African leaders. The SPLN represents our commitment to building a critical mass of leaders with character, competence, and capacity who will be the vanguard of Africa’s transformation,” she said.

The SPLN Global Launch will feature Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, Distinguished Honorary Global Faculty of SPPG; Mrs. Alero Ayida-Otobo, CEO of SPPG Africa; Mr. Frank Nweke II, Chair of Fixpolitics; and Mrs. Adeola Azeez, an SPPG graduate and member of Fixpolitics.

Ezekwesili’s call underscores the push for ethical, results-oriented leadership as Africa seeks solutions to its pressing governance and development challenges.