Ensure transparency in Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa elections, HURIWA urges INEC

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial polls, the civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, made the call Wednesday at a media briefing held at the INEC’s headquarters in Abuja.

Onwubiko urged the Electoral body to commit to transparency in the collation and announcement of results and close work with security agencies to ensure lives and properties are protected before, during and after the elections.

He said, “We call upon INEC to ensure the highest level of transparency and accountability in the electoral process for Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States. To achieve this, we demand that the result sheets from all local government areas be signed by the INEC Chairman and counter-signed by electoral officers of each Local Government Area (LGA) and the Resident Electoral Commissioner.

“It is imperative that INEC work closely with security agencies to guarantee the safety and security of voters, election officials, and all stakeholders involved in the electoral process. Adequate security measures must be put in place to prevent violence and intimidation, thereby creating an environment where every citizen can exercise their right to vote without fear.

“We call upon INEC to ensure that the collation and announcement of election results are done in a transparent and verifiable manner, allowing citizens and observers to witness the process. The credibility of the electoral process depends on open and honest results reporting.

“INEC should intensify voter education and sensitization programs to ensure that voters are well-informed about the electoral process, their rights, and the importance of peaceful participation in the elections”.

Onwubiko further expressed concerns over the allegations against the current Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State. This prompted the rights group to call upon INEC to look into these allegations and withdraw the REC if need be.

According to him, “We bring to your attention the serious allegations against the current Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State. While we acknowledge that individuals have the right to their political affiliations, the perceived familial relationship raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest and impartiality.

“Therefore, we call upon INEC to investigate these allegations thoroughly and, if substantiated, consider the withdrawal of the current Resident Electoral Commissioner to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

“In closing, we urge the Independent National Electoral Commission to take our concerns and demands into serious consideration. The forthcoming elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States are a vital part of our democratic process, and they must reflect the will and aspirations of the people. They must be conducted peacefully, freely, and fairly to preserve the credibility of our electoral system”.