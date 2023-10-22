Edon felicitates with Uduaghan at 69

Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan: running as APC senatorial candidate in Delta South, according to the list of cleared senatorial aspirants released today

A chieftain of the People Democratic Party, PDP and chairmanship aspirant in Warri South LGA Mr. Monoyo Edon has felicitated with the former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan on the anniversary of his 69th birthday celebration.

Edon, in a congratulatory message, said on behalf of his family, political allies, and well-wishers worldwide, applauded Uduaghan for his transformative influence and the profound impact he had on his life.



Recalling his time as both an Aide and a son under Uduaghan’s guidance, Edon highlighted how the former governor’s mentorship had elevated him to new heights, shaping him into a better version of himself.



“Uduaghan’s popularity, it seems, has grown since leaving office, with Deltans and all those associated with him professing their unwavering love and admiration for the elder statesman.



“Like a fine wine that ages gracefully”, Uduaghan’s presence continues to inspire unity and prosperity throughout the state and the nation.

“Like fine wine, Deltans and indeed all those who are associated with you can attest to the fact that you’re loved more now that you’re out of office and become a senior citizen of our state and nation”.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Edon extended his thanks to Uduaghan for the ongoing support and generosity extended to him and his family.

He, however, invoked a blessing upon the former governor, praying for his excellent health and the continued realization of his vision for a united and peaceful Delta.

‘Asamaigor’ as he fondly called is a true embodiment of leadership and compassion, and stands tall on his special day, surrounded by a global network of devoted well-wishers who celebrate his remarkable legacy.