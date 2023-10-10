DGSS not blackmailing S’Court Justices – Intelligence Sources

Yusuf Magaji Bichi DSS boss

Omeiza Ajayi

Multiple intelligence sources in the country have debunked insinuations that the Director General, State Services DGSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, is blackmailing justices of the Supreme Court to tilt judgment in favour of President Bola Tinubu in the pending appeal before them.

A senior intelligence source told Vanguard on Tuesday night that the allegations were spurious, false, baseless, and a figment of the imagination of the purveyors.

Highly-placed sources at the DSS, who spoke in confidence on the matter, accused a certain Jackson of “peddling dangerous falsehoods”, which consequence may be grave.

One of the sources who had worked in several states as director before being recalled to the headquarters of the Service, said; “The general public is invited to note that the allegation against the DGSS is not only spurious, but a figment of the imagination of Jackson.

“On my honour, I make bold to say that Alhaji Bichi, the DGSS, has no unblemished record of service which does not allow for institutional interference of any form whatsoever.

“It is, therefore, unthinkable to make such allegations, more so that the DSS under the leadership of Alhaji Bichi, has continued to nurture the culture of rule of law across all facets of the agency.

“As journalists, I plead that you ignore reports from Jackson and his likes, as they serve no purpose other than to mislead the undiscerning public, and heat up the polity.

“Let me close by saying that Nigerians are too sophisticated for the likes of Jackson to hoodwink them, or pull the wool over their eyes”.