Delta govt deserted us, state creation c’ttee members cry out

Oborevwori

By Emma Amaize

SURVIVING members of the Delta State Creation Committee have accused the Delta State Government of abandoning them after working assiduously for the creation of the state, 32 years ago.

They appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori not to forget them like his predecessors.

In a statement, yesterday, MumakaiUnagha, who chaired the Youth Mobilization Committee, said, “We demand that the state government recognizes and appreciates our efforts, and sacrifices that brought the state to reality “

“The state government, especially the past administrations, were not fair to us. When I mean us, I refer to those of us that worked tirelessly for Delta state to be created.”

” If the state government can reward athletes that won medals, I do not see any reason why we should not be honoured . I guess the state government does not have the names of the Committee members, even for record purpose.

“I want to say that previous governments of the state failed to recognize some of us, rather they abandoned us to our peril.

“No successive administration has taken bold steps to say thank you but their primary concern is wealth making for themselves and their immediate families.

“I recall that some of us passed through thick and thin during the sensitization visit to communities, and awareness campaign on the need to support the state creation movement.

“In one of such movements, we were attacked by armed robbers, our vehicle broke dawn at midnight on our way from Agbor back to Warri. At that time, I was the chairman of Youth Mobilisation Committee.

“It is regrettable that it is only in Delta State the labour of our heroes past is in vain, not appreciated.

“We are not demanding too much; just that the state government should appreciate our efforts. I am one of the few surviving members of the State Creation Committee still alive. “