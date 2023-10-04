Dear Bunmi, what if he turns me down?

Dear Bunmi, since my divorce eight years ago, I haven’t had another relationship.

My three children are now in their teens and I feel it is time for me to get a life of my own.

Recently, I met a man I like, but I’m not sure he’s interested in me. He’s quite flirty but I can’t tell if that’s just his manner, or if he genuinely finds me attractive.

Dear Bunmi, It’s been so long since I’ve dated anyone and I’m not sure what to do now.

Do you think I should ask him out, or do I sit back and wait for him to make the first move?

Louise, by e-mail

Dear Louise,

You might be waiting around for him for months for him to take the hint, if you do nothing.

You’re both matured adults, not teenagers. Make it clear you’re interested in him and let him take the lead.

Remember, this is a leap year where women are emboldened to not only make the first move, but propose to a man they fancy!

So, if you like this man, then tell him. Even if he turns you down, at least you’ll know where you stand!