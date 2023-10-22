Davido, Rema win big at Trace Live Awards 2023 (See full list of winners)

Nigerian Afrobeat artists Rema, Davido, Asake, Yemi Alade, and Burna Boy have all won in various categories for the 2023 Trace Live Awards.

Davido won two awards in Best Male Artist and Best Collaboration categories with his song “Unavailable,” with Musa Keys to beat other contenders like Fireboy DML, Oxlade, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and two other acts.

Rema cupped two awards for Song of the Year with his song “Calm Down” and best Global African Artist (in a tie with Nomcebo).



Asake won Best African Anglophone Artist, while Burna Boy went home with the Album of the Year Award with his project “Love Damini.”

A lifetime achievement award was given to Mr. Eazi (Nigeria) and 2Face (Nigeria), and Yemi Alade remained the only female Nigerian artist to take home a prize in the Best Video category.

The Trace Live Awards 2023, held in Rwanda, Kigali, was introduced by the platform Trace to honour outstanding Afro-influenced musicians across the African continent.

The awards ceremony aimed to recognize and celebrate the diverse talent and contributions of African artists in the music industry. The event showcased a range of musical genres, from Afrobeat to Afropop, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the continent.

See full list of winners below:

Album of the Year

DNK – Aya Nakamura (France)

WINNER: Love Damini – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Maverick – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

More Love, Less Ego – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Timeless – Davido (Nigeria)

Work of Art – Asake (Nigeria)

Song of the Year

“BKBN” – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

“People” – Libianca (Cameroon)

“Suavemente” – Soolking (France)

“Encre” – Emma’a (Gabon)

“Sugarcane” – Camidoh (Ghana)

“Last Last” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

“Rush” – Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

WINNER: “Calm Down” – Rema (Nigeria)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

“Sete” – K.O (South Africa)

“Cough” – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

“MORTEL 06” – Innoss’B (DRC)

Best Music Video

“2 Sugar” – Wizkid (Nigeria) feat. Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

WINNER: “Baddie” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

“Kpaflotage” – Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)

“Loaded” – Tiwa Savage(Nigeria) & Asake (Nigeria)

“Ronda” – Blxckie (South Africa)

“Tombolo” – Kalash (Martinique)

Yatapita” – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Male

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

K.O (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Female

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

Nadia Mukami (Kenya)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

WINNER: Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Collaboration

“Many Ways” – BNXN (Nigeria) with Wizkid (Nigeria)

“Mine” – Show Dem Camp (Nigeria) with Oxlade (Nigeria)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

“Second Sermon” – Black Sherif (Ghana) with Burna Boy (Nigeria)

“Sete” – K.O (South Africa) with Young Stunna (South Africa), Blxckie (South Africa)

“Stamina” – Tiwa Savage with Ayra Starr (Nigeria) & Young Jonn (Nigeria)

“Trumpet” – Olamide (Nigeria) with Ckay (Nigeria)

WINNER: “Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Best Newcomer

Azawi (Uganda)

Krys M (Cameroon)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Nissi (Nigeria)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

WINNER: Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best DJ

Danni Gato (Cape Verde)

DJ BDK (Ivory Coast)

DJ Illans (France)

DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

WINNER: Michael Brun (Haiti)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best Producer

DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Juls (Ghana)

Kabza de Small (South Africa)

Kel-P (Nigeria)

WINNER: Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)

Best Gospel Artist

Benjamin Dube (South Africa)

Janet Otieno (Kenya)

WINNER: KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Levixone (Uganda)

Moses Bliss (Nigeria)

Best Live

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

WINNER: Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Musa Keys (South Africa)

The Compozers (Ghana)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Dancer

WINNER: Robot Boii (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Uganda Ghetto Kids (Uganda)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Best Artist Africa – Anglophone

WINNER: Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Best Artist Africa – Francophone

WINNER: Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Emma’a (Gabon)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

KO-C (Cameroon)

Locko (Cameroon)

Serge Beynaud (Ivory Coast)

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Artist Africa – Lusophone

Gerilson Insrael (Angola)

WINNER: Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)

Perola (Angola)

Plutonio (Mozambique)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Artist – Rwanda

Ariel Wayz (Rwanda)

WINNER: Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Bwiza (Rwanda)

Chriss Eazy (Rwanda)

Kenny Sol (Rwanda)

Best Artist – East Africa

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

WINNER: Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Khaligraph (Kenya)

Nadia Mukani (Kenya)

Azawi (Uganda)

Best Artist – France & Belgium

Aya Nakamura (France)

Booba (France)

Nihno (France)

Ronisia (France)

Soolking (France)

WINNER: Tayc (France)

Best Artist – UK

WINNER: Central Cee (UK)

Headie One (UK)

Ms Banks (UK)

Raye (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Best Artist – The Caribbean

Admiral T (Guadeloupe)

Bamby (French Guiana)

Kalash (Martinique)

Maureen (Martinique)

Popcaan (Jamaica)

Princess Lover (Martinique)

WINNER: Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)

Shenseea (Jamaica)

Best Artist – Indian Ocean

Donovan BTS (Mauritius)

GaEi (Madagascar)

WINNER: Goulam (Comoros)

Mik’l (Reunion)

Sega el (Reunion)

Terrell Elymoor (Mayotte)

Best Artist – Brazil

Djonga (Brazil)

Iza (Brazil)

Leo Santana (Brazil)

WINNER: Ludmilla (Brazil)

Luedji Luna (Brazil)

Best Artist – North Africa

Amira Zouhair (Morocco)

Artmasta (Tunisia)

WINNER: Dystinct (Morocco)

El Grande Toto (Morocco)

Kader Japonais (Algeria)

Raja Meziane (Algeria)