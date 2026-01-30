Full list of Nigerians with most Grammy awards

By Adegboyega Adeleye

As the Nigerian music industry continues to gain attention, relevance, and recognition amongst the global audience, it is important to celebrate the proud ambassadors who have significantly used their craft to increase this worthy appeal, notably with Grammy nominations and awards.

The Grammy Awards signify the global recognition and validation for the Nigerian music industry, with several artists earning one of the most prestigious accolades in the entertainment world.

Legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti is set to receive a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, nearly three decades after his death. This marks a historic first for an African musician and a big win for the Nigerian music community.

Over the years, musicians of Nigerian descent have showcased their incredible talent and creativity, winning Grammy awards across different categories. Consequently, new prestigious categories, such as Best African Music Performance, have now been created to celebrate the country’s rising influence in music.

Here is a list of Nigerians (both indigenous and artistes with roots) who have recorded significant achievements and clinched the most Grammy awards.

Sade Adu (4)

Helen Folasade Adu, known as Sade Adu, is the first-ever Nigerian to win a Grammy award and leads with the highest number of awards.

The British-Nigerian singer and songwriter has won four Grammy awards, winning her first in 1986 for the Best New Artist category.

Adu is renowned for her smooth, soulful sound, and her timeless hits, including “No Ordinary Love” and “Soldier of Love,” have also earned her recognition in the Best R&B Performance category. She also won the Best Pop Vocal Album in 2002.

Seal (4)

Nigerian-British artist, Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, popularly known as Seal, has achieved greatly in the global music industry.

Seal has won four Grammy Awards, with his 1996 classic ‘Kiss from a Rose’ earning him three trophies in one night, including Record of the Year.

Tems (2)

Nigerian superstar singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, has clinched two Grammy Awards, making her the first Nigerian artist with multiple wins.

Tems made history when she won her first Grammy award in 2023 for her feature on Future and Drake’s hit song “Wait for U” (Best Melodic Rap Performance) and another in 2025 for “Love Me Jeje” (Best African Music Performance), marking a significant milestone in her career.

She has also received eight Grammy nominations in total, including for Best Global Music Album (Born in the Wild) and Best R&B Song (Burning) in 2025.

Sikiru Adepoju (1)

Renowned for his mastery of playing the talking drums, Sikiru Adepoju won a Grammy award in 2009 for Best Contemporary World Music Album as part of the Global Drum Project, a collaboration with Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain, and Giovanni Hidalgo.

The legendary percussionist is one of the few Nigerians who has earned the outstanding achievement of winning a Grammy award.

Burna Boy (1)

Afrobeats giant, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, won the Grammy Award in 2021 when his album, ‘Twice as Tall’, clinched the Best Global Music Album category.

Burna Boy was earlier nominated for his album ‘African Giant’ in 2020, but it was Twice as Tall that finally earned him his first Grammy a year later.

Wizkid (1)

Afrobeats superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is one of Africa’s biggest music exports and one of the few outstanding Nigerians to shine at the Grammys.

Wizkid won in the Best Music Video category for his collaboration with American star Beyoncé on ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a song that celebrated Black beauty and identity.

Babatunde Olatunji (1)

Babatunde Olatunji won a Grammy in 1991 for Best World Music Album with Planet Drum, a collaborative project with Mickey Hart.

The Nigerian percussionist is usually referred to as ‘The Pionner Drummer’ as he was already making waves in music as a master drummer before the advent of Afrobeats.

Chamillionaire (1)

Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, better known as Chamillionaire, is an American rapper of Nigerian descent who was awarded a Grammy in 2007.

Chamillionaire’s hit song Ridin’, featuring Krayzie Bone, won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. This remarkable feat cemented his legacy in the hip-hop industry.