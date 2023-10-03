CTCA’ll improve education system in Nigeria—Okebukola

By James Ogunnaike

THE UNESCO Institute for African Culture and International Understanding, IACIU, has called for the application of the Culturo-Techno-Contextual Approach, CTCA, in the educational sectors for a sustainable education in Nigeria.

The Director of the institute, Prof. Peter Okebukola, made the remark during a workshop organised for teachers by IACIU, at the African Church Grammar School, in Abeokuta, with the theme: ‘Integrating Sustainable System in Education in Africa: Applying The Culturo-Techno-Contextual Approach, CTCA’.

The Director, who stressed the importance of the CTCA, noted that it serves as a comprehensive framework for achieving the vital goal of a sustainable education system, which is of paramount importance for the growth and development of Africa.

Okebukola said: “The integration of a sustainable education system is of paramount importance for the growth and development of Africa. The CTCA serves as a comprehensive framework for achieving this vital goal.

“This approach places special emphasis on recognizing the unique cultural context of the African continent and the imperative of incorporating technology in a manner that is both sustainable and culturally sensitive, aligning with the specific needs of our diverse communities.

“The CTCA underscores the importance of harmonizing technology with education in a manner that respects our rich cultural heritage, promotes sustainability, and remains responsive to the unique needs of our people. It emphasizes the utilization of technology as a tool to enhance and complement existing educational practices rather than replace them.

“Furthermore, this approach underscores the value of local knowledge and practices, actively involving local communities and stakeholders in the development and execution of educational programmes. This way, we can create a sustainable and relevant educational system that will support Africa’s growth and development.”