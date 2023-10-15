Common misconceptions about plus-size women – Sarah Day

By Ayo Onikoyi

Plus-size model, presenter, red carpet host and actress, Sarah Day has voiced her frustrations with certain misconceptions about plus-size women which she is one.

According to her, one of the commonest misconceptions is equating size with health.

She said, “It’s crucial to understand that body size does not inherently determine a person’s health.”

Adding that, ” Many people wrongly assume who is plus-size must be unhealthy or that their size is as a result of poor lifestyle choices. In reality, health is influenced by a complex interplay of factors, including genetics, lifestyle and access to Healthcare.”

Sarah Day, who is a graduate of Foreign Language (French) from Ekiti State University hails from Akwa Ibom.

“I’ve had many unforgettable memories as a woman and as an actress but as an actress,every moment has been unforgettable and beautiful. One of the experiences I never relish is men wanting to sleep with you before giving you roles. I’ve had experience with that and I’m too traumatized to talk about it, she said of her bitter-sweet experiences in the movie industry.