Bayelsa Guber: Plot to suspend me from APC ‘ll fail — Daumiebi

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State and a 2023 governorship aspirant of the party, Mr Festus Daumiebi, has stated that any plot to suspend him from the party will amount to an exercise in futility.

Daumiebi, who was the APC Senatorial Candidate for Bayelsa Central Senatorial District in the 2019 General Elections, in a press statement, weekend, said intelligence report before him indicates that some members of the APC in Abuja are orchestrating to induce his Southern Ijaw Ward 12 executives to announce his illegal suspension from the APC.

The party chieftain who pledged his commitment and that of his teeming supporters across to the APC, urged the national leadership of the party to disregard any suspension as he has no intentions of leaving the party he has worked so hard to contribute to its pillars in Bayelsa State.

He said: “The mischief makers and their co-conspirators after several failed fishing expeditions have resorted to concocting all sorts of fallacious, malicious, misleading and smear campaign against me in order to find justification for their planned satanic suspension.

“My initial thought was not to dignify them with a response but on a second consideration, I am moved to make this statement on account of unsuspecting members of the public and to set the records straight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I state categorically that the allegations which they are raising against me in certain quarters and planning to make public are not only spurious and fictitious, they are the product of the figment of the imagination of haters. I hereby challenge them to the strictest proof.

“It is on record that I am a founding and committed member of the APC who has worked assiduously for the growth of the Party in Bayelsa State and beyond.

“I have not in private or in the open communicated to anyone of my intention to leave our great Party, the All Progressives Congress for any other party howsoever described. I have also not conducted myself in breach of the constitution of the party.

“Let it be known that I cannot also be forced out of the party by any individual or group of persons no matter how highly placed as the APC is a party founded on the principle of the rule of law and democratic ethos.

“The Bayelsa State APC has already suffered so much divisions. No well-meaning member of the party in the state should take any step that will further cause disaffection in the State chapter, especially as we draw closer to the November 11th Gubernatorial Elections.

“I am therefore advising all those behind the cheap-blackmail and demonic agenda to desist forthwith as the plot will not only end up in futility but will be a chase after the wind.

This is also to serve as notice to the national executive of the party that I, Barr. Festus Daumiebi Sunday and my teaming support base across the Bayelsa State are committed to the APC and we shall remain resolute to the ideals of the party. “