Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Preview, team news, head-to-head

Arsenal is set to return to the top flight with a home game against Sheffield United. The team aims to secure a win to maintain a strong position in the league. Following their victory over Sevilla in the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to be bolstered with confidence.

Despite not consistently showcasing the level of performance witnessed during much of the previous season, the Gunners have managed to make an undefeated start to the Premier League campaign, demonstrating notable resilience. They welcome a Sheffield side that sits at the bottom of the table.

Team news

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is a doubt for the game after he was forced off with a hamstring issue late in the win over Sevilla. Thomas Partey is also a doubt, with only Jurrien Timber being the long-term absentee.

Sheffield have a long injury list, with Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Tom Davies, Chris Basham, Adam Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, and Will Osula all out. Oli McBurnie is a doubt for the game.

Head-to-head

Arsenal wins 6

Sheffield wins 2

Draw 3

Predicted lineup

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas; McAtee, Vinicius Souza, Norwood, Hamer; Brewster, Archer