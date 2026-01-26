African players in Europe: Mbeumo strikes as United stun Arsenal

Manchester United striker Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth midfielder Amine Adli were among eight African scorers in the Premier League at the weekend.

Cameroon international Mbeumo claimed the first United goal in a dramatic 3-2 victory at leaders Arsenal.

Moroccan Adli netted the winning goal deep in added time as Bournemouth snatched a 3-2 victory at home to Liverpool.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

BRYAN MBEUMO (Man Utd)

Mbeumo struck for the second time in two games since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations as United stunned Arsenal. He kept his cool to pounce on an error from Martin Zubimendi, round David Raya and slot in his ninth goal since joining the Red Devils.

AMINE ADLI (Bournemouth)

Adli, who was left out of Morocco’s AFCON squad, scored with virtually the last kick of the game to give Bournemouth a dramatic win over Liverpool. The former Bayer Leverkusen winger persisted to fire home from a narrow angle at the second attempt for just his second Bournemouth goal.

ANTOINE SEMENYO (Man City)

Semenyo has now scored in three different competitions for City just a few weeks on from sealing his move to the Etihad from Bournemouth. The Ghanaian stroked in his first Premier League goal in sky blue during a 2-0 win over Wolves after netting in the FA Cup and League Cup on his first two City appearances. City’s other goal came from Egyptian Omar Marmoush.

TAIWO AWONIYI (Nottingham Forest)

Awoniyi scored for the first time this season to seal a huge win for Forest in their battle to avoid relegation. The Nigerian has been limited to just over 200 minutes of Premier League action as injuries have pushed him down the pecking order at the City Ground. But Awoniyi showed his strength and eye for goal to secure a 2-0 win at Brentford that lifted Sean Dyche’s men five points clear of the relegation zone.

LYLE FOSTER (Burnley)

South African Foster had put Burnley on course for a first league win since October as his third goal of the season gave the Clarets a late 2-1 lead over Tottenham. But Scott Parker’s men could not hold out as a late Spurs equaliser leaves Burnley 10 points adrift of safety.

SPAIN

AKOR ADAMS (Sevilla)

Sevilla striker Adams netted a second-half penalty to claim his team a 2-1 win over visitors Athletic Bilbao. The Nigerian forward sent Unai Simon the wrong way from the spot for his sixth La Liga goal of the season and third in his last two matches.

PATHE CISS (Rayo Vallecano)

An Africa Cup of Nations champion with Senegal, Ciss had a mixed homecoming with Rayo Vallecano. The midfielder headed home in the second half of a 3-1 defeat by visiting Osasuna. After the game he stoked controversy by sharing a post on social media from another user which criticised Rayo for not celebrating his AFCON achievements before the game.

GERMANY

MOHAMED AMOURA (Wolfsburg)

Amoura remained a bright spot in the Wolves’ poor season, scoring the only goal in a 3-1 loss at Mainz. With three minutes gone, Amoura was perfectly placed in a crowded penalty box to flick in Sael Kumbedi’s cross. The Algerian has seven goals and two assists from 17 Bundesliga games this season.

FRANCE

AMINE GOUIRI (Marseille)

France-born Algeria international Gouiri scored twice as third-placed Marseille won 3-1 at home to Lens, the club one place above them in Ligue 1. Gouiri used his strength to hold off several defenders and score after only three minutes. His 75th-minute tap-in stretched the lead to three goals.