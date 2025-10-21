Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: preview, team news and predictions

By Enitan Abdultawab

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid face off in matchday 3 of the UCL league phase fixtures today.

This is only the third time these two teams have faced each other; in the 2017–18 Europa League semifinals. Then, Atléti narrowly defeated the Gunners. Many anticipate a dark arts utopia in north London when Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone face off on the touchline for the first time.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be hoping to keep up their impressive run of form in the UCL having won two matches already, scored four times and not conceded any in the process. Athletico Madrid, on the other hand, were beaten by Liverpool on matchday 1 but bounced back with a whooping 5-1 victory over Eintrach Frankfurt on matchday 2.

Domestically, Arsenal look so well positioned to win the Premier League this season as they are stacked with options across all departments. They sit first on the table, and have won all matches but conceded just twice. In Spain, Although Atletico have had additional domestic problems, they have now won three of their last four La Liga games following a start that was dominated by draws thanks to a narrow victory over Osasuna over the weekend. They are not anticipated to challenge the Clásico rivals for the championship, though.

Team news: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

Arsenal’s injury position hasn’t changed much but Mikel Arteta had confirmed that new-signing Piero Hincapié ought to return to the matchday squad. Due to an injury, the Ecuadorian international has only played once since joining the team on transfer deadline day. The defender was not present, despite Mikel Arteta’s suggestion that he will return over the weekend.

Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Martin Ødegaard are still absent for the hosts.

As for Atletico Madrid, Thiago Almada has argued for a start after scoring the game-winning goal against Osasuna on Saturday, while Giuliano Simeone and Conor Gallagher may return to the Atléti squad. Since joining the team, Alexander Sørloth has mostly been utilized as a substitute, but it would make sense to start him at the Emirates.

However, the only known absence for Atletico Madrid is USMNT international Johnny Cardoso, who was added in the summer but will miss time due to an ankle injury.

Predictions

Arsenal would be well tested today against a very resilient Athletico Madrid side who are very unpredictable but spirited when they face a bigger or better team. Diego Simeone’s side seem rejuvenated this time after their season started poorly.

However, Arsenal are a very strong team with a formidable squad. They have shown that they have got all it takes to grind out wins in whatever way possible.

Therefore, they might emerge victorious.

Arsenal 3 Atletico Madrid 2

Vanguard News