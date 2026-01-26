‘Your only hope is corners’ — Amad Diallo trolls Arsenal fan after United win

By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has taken a light-hearted swipe at Arsenal following United’s dramatic 3–2 victory over the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday night.

Diallo, making his second start since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in mid-January, was named in the starting XI before being replaced late on by Noussair Mazraoui as United pushed to protect their lead.

The Red Devils recovered from an early setback to secure all three points, with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu setting the tone before Matheus Cunha sealed the win with a stunning late strike, much to the delight of the travelling United supporters.

After the game, Diallo joined the post-match banter on social media, responding to an Arsenal fan on X by poking fun at the Gunners’ heavy reliance on set pieces this season. Mikel Arteta’s side have now scored 25 set-piece goals across all competitions, the highest tally among clubs in Europe’s top five leagues.

“Your [Arsenal] only hope is corner,” Diallo wrote.

Arsenal’s strength from dead-ball situations was evident once again, as Mikel Merino equalised late on from a Bukayo Saka corner. However, the goal proved insufficient as United held firm to claim the win, giving interim manager Michael Carrick his second victory in as many matches.

The result followed United’s statement win over Manchester City last week and underlined another impressive display from the Red Devils. Arsenal, by contrast, struggled badly in open play and looked threatening only from set pieces, a weakness Diallo was quick to highlight in his online exchange.