Why financial literacy can tackle poverty – FinGreen

By Dickson Omobola, edited by Technology Editor

Concerned by the upsurge in poverty among Nigerians and the tough economic conditions faced by many across the country, QNet and Transblue Limited, on Wednesday, tasked the nation’s young population to be financially literate, saying it is the safest path to economic freedom.

Both firms gave this charge at an event themed: ‘FinGreen Phase Two Graduation,’ held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The organisations, which graduated 25 youths from their financial literacy programme, urged them to positively transform their world.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director, Financial Literacy For All, Mr. Laja Showmiran lamented the absence of a curriculum dedicated to financial literacy in Africa, citing it as the reason many programmes organised by the government have failed.

He said: “Financial literacy is very key to all of us. No matter what level you are, whether you are rich or poor, male or female, a worker or non-worker. Unfortunately, it is in dire need all across the world.

“In America, they have a whole month dedicated to financial literacy. It is to tell you how important it is. In Africa, we don’t have such. In Nigeria also, we don’t have such. Nigeria tried it here and there, but it is never stable. I want to say that it is important we continue to let people know the need for financial education because money is what everyone needs from cradle to grave.

“The major problem we have in Nigeria today is borne out of the financial illiteracy of our leaders. What is happening here is that we are trying to use young people to train other young people. Financial literacy is a key component of our plan. You cannot talk about eradicating poverty without financial literacy and that is why so many programmes in the country have failed.”

On his part, Managing Director of Transblue, Mr Abdulhakeem Ajisafe Abiodun, who highlighted the firm’s vision for the nation said: “What we look at for financial literacy is to impact Nigeria’s economy through its citizens. The first stage of impacting the economy is to ensure that the people are equipped with the right financial knowledge that can help them make the right decisions.

“Right now, there is hardship, but if people are aware of what the issues are, they will make better decisions on how to manage their finances. Also, the impact of this hardship will be reduced drastically. One of the key things that we have put together is to train people who will train others and continue to train others endlessly.”

On the impact the programme will have on the graduands, Executive Director of Consumer Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation, CADEF, Professor Chiso Ndukwe-Okafor, said: “It is an amazing programme because anything that educates a human being, especially a young person is good. It is important that they are educated not just on financial literacy but also teaching them that everything they do starts with their mind.

“Teaching them how to organise their thoughts to see that the most important thing is wealth – physically, emotionally and spiritually. The reason a lot of us don’t understand what to do with what is in our hands is because most of us have not been taught. There are loads of challenges in Nigeria; with this training, they can provide solutions to them”