We’ll ensure 5% reduction in road traffic deaths – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the present corps administration will ensure complete realisation of the five per cent reduction in road traffic deaths and injuries across the country.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Mr Dauda Biu, said this during the 2023 Special Marshals Sectoral workshop on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop was, “Volunteerism In Road Safety Management: Limits and Possibilities.”

Biu, who was represented by Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM), Mr Shehu Zaki, said that five per cent reduction in road traffic deaths was achievable.

He said that it could be achieved by improving capacity for data collection,

analysis and management to enhance road safety policy formulation.

The FRSC boss said that there was a need to always review the Corps activities and analyse the impacts of these activities in the reduction of crashes on Nigerian Roads.

According to him, road traffic crashes are not accidents, but are as a result of the actions or inactions of human beings.

“It is therefore preventable. Road Safety advocacy is not for the FRSC alone rather, it is a shared responsibility involving us all.

“If we resolve today to play our roles in this task, Nigeria will be saving her precious human capital; and the time for action is now,” he said.

Biu said that the Corps in a bid to boost its efforts in achieving its statutory mandate, established a volunteer arm known as Special Marshals.

These, he said, are men and women of proven integrity with legitimate and verifiable sources of livelihood in the society, who had interest to serve humanity without any remuneration attached.

He noted that volunteerism was about having a selfless, nationalistic and contributory mind-set as it had no economic undertone.

The corps marshal added that Special Marshals should not be perceived as persons who are only volunteering for pecuniary interest.

“People should remember that the attributes of a volunteer are delivery of services that must benefit others, and all services should be done without expectation of a reward.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. Therefore, I congratulate you all on the work you do to reduce crashes on our roads.

” Together, we will ensure that the FRSC 2023 Corporate Strategic Goal in enhancing road safety partnership for innovative intervention

and accomplishing five per cent reduction in road traffic crashes and injuries is achieved,” Biu said.

Speaking, Dr Yusuf Suberu, Squadron Leader, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCT, called on the motoring public to avoid speeding to save lives and property.

Suberu, who is also the National Coordinator, Road Traffic and Vehicle Inspection Mayors, said that the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) had been collaborating and giving support to the FRSC.

He assured that the VIO would continually synergise with the necessary sister agencies to ensure that the roads are safe for all.

“We have been collaborating and giving support in all areas. We have worked together in synergy to ensure the roads are free.

“I tell drivers and motorists that it is better to be late than to be the late(dead).

“Crashes must occur naturally, But you need to slow down and obey traffic rules where and when necessary,” he said.

The high points of the event were the cutting of the cake, decoration of honorary special marshals, presentation of certificates of recognition and awards among others.