Umahi: Calm returns as union intervenes in workers’ protest  

John Alechenu, Abuja

Normalcy has returned at the Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja, after some members of staff staged a peaceful protest on Thursday to the decision of the Minister, David Umahi to lock them out of their offices for late coming.

The protesters who were heard chanting “Umahi must go,” expressed displeasure over Umahi’s action which they said did not take into cognisance the fact that they reside in areas outside the city centre.

One of the members of staff who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution said, “Most of us live in areas as far as Suleja in Niger State, some in Gwagwalada, Kefi, Abaji, Kuje Kwali, Kaduna road.

“Matters have been compounded with the fuel subsidy removal. Most times, we have to join some of our friends who have cars to come to work because of the huge transportation cost.

“Most of us don’t earn up to N80,000 as salary monthly, how do we feed our families and meet other obligations? We expect the Minister to show a better understanding of the situation in the country instead of trying to run this place like Ebonyi State.”

However, some senior officials of the ministry and the union leaders have intervened which restored calm.

When our correspondent visited the Ministry’s headquarters situated in Mabushi, normal activities appeared to have returned but some of the staff were seen in clusters discussing the situation.

It was gathered that the Permanent Secretary is planning a meeting with directors and other departmental heads to find a middle ground to avoid a repeat of the incident.