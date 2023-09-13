Tinubu orders probe into recurring boat crashes in Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu yesterday ordered thorough and comprehensive investigation into the recurring boat tragedies that have claimed hundreds of lives across the nation.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said government agencies would be held accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses.

He urged that comprehensive safety measures and enforcement must be carried out on boating activities in the country.

He said the president directed government agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety authorities, to collaborate in identifying the causes of the unfortunate and preventable disasters.

Ngelale said President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent boat mishaps in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger and Gurin village in Fufore LGA of Adamawa.

“The President directs various government agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety authorities to collaborate closely in identifying the root causes of these unfortunate and preventable disasters.

“President Tinubu underscores his commitment to holding government agencies accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses and further instructs a comprehensive review of safety measures and strict enforcement of existing laws on boating activities in the country,” Ngelale said.