Timaya strikes hot with new single “Tomato”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Bursting forth with a blaze of musical brilliance, the ever-innovative Nigerian music sensation, Timaya, is primed to once again mesmerize global audiences with his scintillating new single, “Tomato,” unveiled through his esteemed Dem Mama Records. Revered for his unparalleled storytelling prowess and remarkable musical craftsmanship, Timaya’s latest creation is yet another masterpiece set to make waves in the music industry.

“Tomato” radiates an irresistible allure, extending an enchanting invitation to surrender oneself to dance and embrace a carefree ethos. These enthralling qualities are masterfully augmented by Timaya’s boundless charisma and effervescent vitality. As the music unfolds, Timaya’s infusion of infectious beats and irresistible melodies whisks listeners into a realm of sheer listening pleasure from the very first note. His distinctive fusion of afro rhythms with contemporary elements yields a harmonious symphony that effortlessly bridges the chasm between nostalgia and modernity

Spanning an impressive career of nearly two decades, Timaya has firmly established himself as a pioneering figure in both the Nigerian and broader African music scenes. His journey has cultivated an enormous fan base, surpassing a remarkable +6.1 million followers across major social media platforms. This fervent support is the result of a consistent stream of hits that he has been delivering since his breakthrough in 2007 with the debut album True Story. This album not only introduced him to the music landscape but also gave birth to unforgettable tracks like “Dem Mama” and “Ogologoma.” Even his recent release, “Cold Outside” featuring Bnxn, has garnered a staggering +36 million plays on Spotify alone. Moreover, his impactful presence hasn’t gone unnoticed by global music icons such as Sean Paul and the Grammy-winning Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage.

From the inception of his career, Timaya has left an undeniable imprint in the Nigerian and international musical landscape, and he doesn’t just thrive through his individual endeavors, but also through his collaborations. With the recent release of “Tomato” and the tantalizing promise of more musical treasures to come, Timaya continues to deliver authentic and captivating sounds from Nigeria, solidifying his position as a pivotal figure on the global stage.