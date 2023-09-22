Tight security in Jos as tribunal delivers judgment

There is heavy presence of security personnel in Jos as the Governorship Election Tribunal for Plateau delivers judgment.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who moved round Jos, reports that security personnel were stationed in key locations.

NAN also reports that armed security personnel were particularly stationed at the premises of the State High Courts, venue of the judgement.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state’s command, said that deployment of personnel was to ensure security of lives and property.

”This is to ensure that the existing peace in the state is not tampered with in any way.

”We are not interested in politics, but to ensure that the peace we are currently enjoying in the state is sustained.

”So, this deployment is not to intimidate anyone, but to ensure nobody takes laws into their hands,” he said.

NAN also reports litigants and their lawyers arrived the tribunal venue as early as 8 a.m.

NAN reports that the judgment is in a petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Nentawe Yiltwatda.