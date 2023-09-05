Strike halts activities in Rivers, Osun, Edo, Kano, Kaduna, C-River

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday made good its threat to hold a two day warning strike from Tuesday, recording mixed compliance across the country.

While the strike grounded government’s activities in states such as Rivers, Edo, Cross River, Benue, Kaduna and Kano, among others. It recorded partial compliance in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara and Kebbi.

Some of the highlights of the strike included the total shut down of the ports, Osogbo Transmission Company, and some power distribution companies, DisCos, raising fears of imminent blackout.

‘Day one met our objectives’

Speaking on the strike, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, expressed delight over the level of compliance on day one of the two-day warning strike, saying the first day of the strike fully achieved NLC’s objectives.

He said: “We are very happy with the level of compliance. I can tell you that day one of the warning strike met our objectives. We believe that day two will send a stronger signal to the federal government that we are determined to ensure our members and other Nigerians do not continue to suffer the bad policies of our government.

‘’From the onset, we have objectives that we articulated in the communiqué we released on Friday, September 1, 2023. We are doggedly following the objectives until we are satisfied that the appropriate authorities addressed our demands.”

Also in a circular to state councils, titled “Our two-day nationwide warning strike: First day of success”, Ajaero appreciated members of NLC in the states and affiliate unions “for the massive support and efforts at ensuring that the first day of the nationwide warning strike took off with a resounding success across the nation.

“You have all demonstrated that your words and decisions will always be backed by action. This has resonated in every part of the country today (yesterday) and we are sure that the message has been sent to those who doubt our determination to push through with our objectives.

‘’We are glad to inform you that all of our objectives for the first day were fully met because of the high level of compliance experienced as a result of your collective efforts around the federation.

“Congress salutes you all for your commitment towards ensuring that the reasons for the warning strike were fulfilled at this time. We, however, urge you all to continue with the same zeal and determination which saw the huge success recorded today (yesterday) as we move to the second and final day of the nationwide strike to ensure a complete success of the entire exercise.

“While thanking all Nigerian workers and, indeed, the masses for their understanding as we go through this trying time, we call for more efforts of the kind you showed today and urge all of us to join hands to ensure that all loopholes observed during today’s action are plugged so that tomorrow’s action will be a total success.

“It is our civic duty to ensure that we are governed effectively and that those in government remain accountable to the people at all times! We are committed to that and with your continued support; our nation will surely become a better place for all of us.”

Lagos

Though Lagos is one of states that recorded partial compliance, some residents expressed frustration over the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

The strike did not have any effect at the Lagos State Secretariat where workers were seen going about their regular business.

Some banks also opened for business with customers seen entering and exiting the premises.

However, workers of Ikeja Electric were locked out of their offices as officials of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, manned the gate to turn back customers.

Similarly, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, shut all maritime activities in Apapa, Tin Can and other jetties.

MWUN’s Deputy Secretary General, Erazua Oniha, told Vanguard that besides Lagos, the union’s taskforce on the strike also effectively crippled port operations in Rivers, Cross River and Delta states.

Abuja

In Abuja, the block housing the Federal Ministry of Education at the federal secretariat was locked for some minutes and later opened for civil servants to resume work.

Meanwhile, other blocks at the secretariat remained open, with workers going into the building for work.

Delta

In Asaba, the Delta State capital, there was partial compliance, as banks and ports operations were crippled in Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the state.

Chairman of the state chapter of NLC, Goodluck Ofobruku, said: “In Delta State, the compliance is very high. You must not forget that we have NLC and TUC. NLC is controlling 90 per cent of the unions and TUC, 10 per cent.

Rivers

The warning strike began in the capital city of Port Harcourt with a total grounding of all public and other commercial activties

Banks, some filling stations and other commercial institutions along the busy Port Harcourt/Aba expressway, Odili, Abuloma, Sani Abacha and the Ikwerre roads were shut as part of the warning strike, while some major roads in the state capital were virtually empty.

Edo

In Benin City, the capital of Edo State, government activities were completely paralyzed, forcing suspension of two judgments that ought to have been delivered by the National/State Assembly Election Tribunal.

Commercial banks, companies such as Guinness Plc, 7Up bottling company, the Central Park in Benin City, government offices, hospitals and other facilities were shut by the striking NLC members who were led by the state chairman, Odion Olaye.

The Hon Justice O.A. Chijioke-led election tribunal II, was scheduled to deliver judgment in the petition filed by Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP, candidate in the February 25 general election, Mr. Okhuarobo Henry Osamuede, against Mr. Omoruyi Murphy Osaro of the Labour Party, LP.

Akwa Ibom

Also in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, government activities and businesses were grounded as workers shut gates of both federal and state secretariats.

The Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat which houses ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, of the state government as well as the Secretariat Annex, along Udo Udoma Avenu,e were under lock in Uyo. The federal secretariat was also picketed.

Chairman of the state chapter of NLC, Sunny James, stormed the state secretariat as early as 6am to ensure compliance.

Ondo

In Ondo State, workers ignored the threat by the Head of Service, HoS, Kayode Ogundele, to deal with civil servants who participated in the strike. The workers fully complied with NLC directive.

Government activities were paralysed in the state as NLC leaders who monitored workers’ compliance, chased out some workers who refused to comply, following counter-directives from the states’ HoS.

Reacting, the NLC in the state lambasted the HoS for threatening workers who joined the strike.

Ekiti

In Ekiti State, it was partial compliance as some federal and state workers reported to their duty posts.

A visit to the Old Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti indicated that civil servants of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, Judiciary Staff Workers at Ekiti State Customary Court of Appeal were also seen at their duty posts.

Monitoring the level of compliance at various public and private institutions, Ekiti State NLC Chairman, Mr Kokapo Olatunde, said: “This strike is not unconnected with the lackadaisical attitude of the federal government over fuel subsidy removal where nothing has been done to cushion the effects of its hardship.

Ogun

In Ogun, the strike recorded partial compliance as civil servants, health workers and others reported for work at their respective duty posts.

A visit by Vanguard to some federal institutions in the state, including Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta, observed that medical doctors and nurses were on ground to carry out their duties, while other workers who are members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, MHWUN, were absent.

Same scenario was recorded at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, where the hospital gate was under lock.

At the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, the strike recorded a hundred per cent compliance as members of the Non-Academics Staff Union of Educational and Related Association, NASU, shut the university and preventing both academic and non-academics staff of the university and students from gaining access into the university.

Oyo

In Oyo State, banks and other federal agencies were shut in Ibadan, the capital. The National Coordinator, Federal Workers Forum, Mr Andrew Emelieze, said NLC had given a directive that workers should go “on a two-day warning strike.

‘’In that sense, we have decided that the federal secretariats across the country should be shut because there’s no worker who is not affected by the current hardship.

‘’There’s no worker that is not going through suffering, workers are feeling disappointed, feeling that they have been betrayed and cheated by the system.”

NLC chairman in the state, Kayode Martins, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by workers in the state on the two-day warning strike called by the national body of the union.

Osun

It was also a 100 per cent compliance in Osun State, government agencies and other commercial activities, including the Osogbo Transmission Company, were grounded.

Similarly, secretariat of local government areas in the state were deserted as few workers seen were only hanging around the premises.

Addressing newsmen at the TCN entrance, Vice President, West, of the National Union of Electricity Employee, Mr Sodiq Adewale, said the union complied totally with the strike directive. He said: “We are part of the strike and we are critical stakeholders as far as NLC is concerned.”

Also, some branches of commercial banks in Osogbo did not open to customers, while some others opened for business.

However, at the Osun Government Secretariat in Osogbo, some workers were at their duty posts.

Abia

In Abia State, commercial banks in Umuahia, the state capital, did not open for business. The banks apparently stayed away from trouble, and shut their doors against customers.

The office of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, at Bende Road Umuahia was also locked.

Abia State secretariat at Ogurube layout was also deserted as workers stayed away from their offices.

Anambra

Similarly, commercial banks and the courts in Anambra State were shut as workers fully complied with the strike.

However, at the state secretariat,a few workers were seen on their desks, but had to shut their doors to avoid harassment from officials of the NLC, who earlier in the day drove away civil servants who came to work. In Awka and Onitsha, commercial vehicles were operated freely, just as filling stations did their business unmolested. At the state House of Assembly, committees sat and workers there were on their duty posts.

Benue

In Benu State, the strike recorded substantial compliance as most banks were shut to customers, while majority of the civil servants in ministries, departments and agencies of government stayed away from their duty posts.

Some of the banks visited in Makurdi, the state capital, had their gates locked, while those that opened for business were compelled to close shop by labour leaders who were seen moving round town to ensure compliance.

However, some civil servants who reported for work to provide skeletal services in the state were said to be members of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, who were not part of the strike.

Kano

In Kano state, all government offices and other commercial activities were crippled. It was gathered that officials of NLC as early as 5am yesterday, began the enforcement to ensure total compliance. Vice Chairman of NLC, Ado Riruwai, who led the enforcement, told Vanguard that the union shut down all government offices in the state.

Riruwai, who doubles as the chairman, Private Sector Unions in the state, also said all power sector entities and banks were under also shut.

He further said that they were proceeding to the airport to ensure no flight took off from the airport.

Taraba

In Taraba State, it was a partial success as some workers were seen at their duty posts The state secretariat was open for work earlier in the day but officials of NLC who were monitoring to ensure compliance told workers to vacate their offices.

Other major government parastatals were also not left out of the enforcement.

Kwara

Also, in Kwara State, the strike recorded partial compliance as some workers were at their variousduty posts.

Vanguard gathered that a counter directive by the state government on Monday the evening created confusion for the state workers.

Some workers who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity, claimed that they didn’t join the strike because their leaders didn’t direct them. Commenting on the success or otherwise of the strike, the state chairman of National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees, Kayode Ehindero said the strike was a success.

Kebbi

In Kebbi, the state secretariat in Birnin Kebbi as at 12pm, was active as workers turned up for work.

However, a visit to the courts at GRA area in Birnin Kebbi, showed that staff and lawyers were seen in the court preparing to begin court proceedings as usual. Banks were fully operational.

Attempts to get the reaction of the leadership of Kebbi NLC were not successful as the vice chairman of the union, Kelani Abdulwaliyu, did not respond to calls or text messages sent to his phone.

Adamawa

However, the strike recorded full compliance in Adamawa State as all public institutions remained closed . Banks and other financial houses were also locked. The state and federal secretariats were also shut as officials of the state NLC went round to monitor the strike.

State chairman of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Fashe, enjoined all workers to be peaceful and abide by the rules of the strike.

Niger

Also in Niger State, the strike recorded total compliance as workers kept away from their duty posts.

The strike was monitored by the state chapter of NLC, led by the chairman, Idris Lafene.

The Minna General Hospital, IBB Specialist Hospital, old and new secretariats and other departments and agencies outside the secretariats were under lock. The state chairman and his team entered most of the premises to inspect offices to ensure no staff was inside.

Lafene expressed satisfaction over the level of compliance, stating that the state NLC was still not happy with the exemption of civil servants and pensioners from the distribution of palliatives which begins across the state today.

Kaduna

It was a similar success story in Kaduna as federal and state government workers, bank officials, telecom operators, Judiciary staff, polytechnic staff and others, all joined the strike .

Our correspondent who visited courts, bank, ;institutions, ministries and other government departments in the state capital found them closed, and there were no signs of workers on duty, apart from security guards. Students were, however, seen boarding few commercial vehicles available to return home, since classes could not hold.

The city was peaceful and calm, even as traders, bus and Keke NAPEP drivers continued to do their business without any molestation.

Ayuba Magaji, the NLC chairman in Kaduna State, said the” strike was embarked upon to press home our demand for wage increase.”

JAF urges Nigerians to stand by NLC

Throwing its weight behind the NLC’s action, the umbrella body of pro-labour civil society groups, the Joint Action Front, JAF, in a statement by its Chair Person and Secretary, Dr. Dipo Fashina and Abiodun Aremu, respectively, said: “ The Joint Action Front, JAF, declares its support for the resolve by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to continue the struggle, with a two-day warning strike, that commences today (yesterday).

‘’We also support the demand for an immediate end to the attacks on democratic rights of members of NURTW and workers in Imo and Abia states to independently determine their leadership without government interference.

“JAF equally applauds the decision of the NLC-NEC for its resolution to totally shut down the country by embarking on an indefinite nationwide general strike, should the federal government fail in the next 14 or 21days to address the excruciating pain and untold hardships the masses are going through.

“However, we urge the NLC to desist from preoccupying itself with the so-called palliatives. Rather, we propose that they should fight for concrete demands such as the reversal of petrol prices to N195, building of public refineries, reversal of the recent hikes in fees at different higher institutions and a new decent minimum wage.

‘’Also importantly, the next strike should not be a sit-at-home action but include different mass activities, including nationwide protest march, together with an effective preparation and adequate mass mobilisation at workplaces, communities, schools and markets.

“JAF reaffirms its position that ‘at the moment, millions of workers and poor Nigerians are finding it hard to go out daily to earn their living’.

‘’We had warned that the challenge of the working class to struggle in Nigeria should go beyond negotiating for palliatives because such ephemeral and adhoc measures have in the past three decades, shown abysmal failure to cushion the effect of the criminal hike and the so-called subsidy removal.

“We salute the commitment of the NLC in this proactive warning strike, to stand firm with its long standing tradition of principled struggle, by its commendable position of boycotting henceforth, ‘the rituals of fruitless meetings’ with an irresponsible and insensitive regime that is intoxicated on forcing its imposed neoliberal policies of hardship and repressive measures on the masses of our exploited and oppressed people.

“JAF urges Nigerians to give their total support to the NLC to stand firm on principles at all time and avoid hurriedly packaged and deceptive measures that are usually presented at so-called negotiation table, which in most cases turn out to be deceptive arrangement intended to buy time for introduction of additional suffering’’.

Blackout looms as electricity workers join strike

Meanwhile, power supply across the country was limited yesterday as electricity workers joined the two-day strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, over petrol subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

With supply short, electricity distribution companies, DisCos, issued notices to consumers alerting them of the situation. In its notice to customers, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, blamed the general power outage across its franchise area on the strike.

The notice read: “We are aware of the general power outage being experienced across our franchise due to enforcement by NLC of the 2-day warning strike embarked upon by the labour union.

“We apologise for any inconvenience you may be experiencing as a result of this, as we continue our engagement with key stakeholders towards minimizing the impact of the strike on our customers.

“In the meantime, we recommend that you take necessary precautions to manage the outage effectively. Kindly unplug sensitive electronic devices and appliances from power sources pending the restoration of power.

“We will continue to provide updates on developments regarding the impact of the strike action on our operations through our official social media handles”, the utility added.

On its part, the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Kaduna Electric, in a statement by its Head Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, explained that the action by its workers had shut down its feeders.

The statement read: “We regret to announce that the outage being experienced currently in our franchise states is due to the warning strike embarked upon by the

Nigerian Labour Congress and its affiliate unions.

“The action has necessitated the shutting down of all 33KV feeders by

the striking workers. We hope the impasse between the federal government and the NLC shall be resolved soonest so that power

supply can be restored”.

However, despite the outages, checks on national grid supply showed that as at 3pm, 18 power plants were still in operation, generating a combined 2,886 megawatts.

The data from the National System Operator, NSO, a semi autonomous unit in the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, showed that Azura-Edo IPP with 387MW, Egbin Power with 363MW and Kainji Hydro with 320MW topped grid supply.