Speech making and public speaking

By Ruth Oji

PUBLIC speaking is the act of performing an oration in front of a live audience, while speech making is the art of disseminating information verbally, and these form a very integral part of scientific communication. The speech making or public speaking part of communication is not attempted by all language speakers, as some find this nerve-wracking, difficult, and significantly different from a day-to-day friendly occurrence. In this article, it shall be duly explored what speech making/public speaking is all about, and how it can be effectively orchestrated.

Your reason for making a speech or publicly speaking may vary – whether you want to share your latest results with a broader audience, impress potential employers, entertain, or educate students or children about different information, and other various reasons. However, in all these cases, it’s necessary to engage your audience and communicate your message clearly. Although there are various kinds of speech making, there are four essential elements to crafting them. These are appropriateness, clarity, fluency, and adequacy. Appropriateness in speech making may be seen as the expected requirement, in relation to every given situation. The appropriateness of a speech making determines the receiver’s or audience feedback, the channel used for its communication, or even the context in which the speech is to be made. It is the underlying factor on which all other elements rely. For instance, even if the speech is fluent, clear, and adequate, is it appropriate for this occasion?

Clarity is also a salient element of speech making, and it is viewed in dual perspectives: the language choice or use, and secondly, the message. During a speech, the speaker must ascertain that his proficiency in the language being used is unquestionable and duly communicated. His choice of words and message must be clear and concise to enhance an effective sending and receiving of information during the duration of his speech. Fluency is a measure of speech flow. Inconsistencies and irregular breaks during speech making disrupts information transmission.

The speech maker/speaker must endeavour to watch his or her pace and stress the main points with a vocal emphasis and as naturally as possible,for fluent communication. Lastly, a prime element of speech making is adequacy. It is a measure of sufficiency. During a speech, the adequacy of information, preparation, and delivery comes into play. There should be no inadequacy, and neither should there be an oversupply in the amount of each contributor to the overall communication. Adequacy in speech making needs to be given special attention, for it becomes evident during speech delivery, feedback, and the usage of time allocated to the speaker. What other methods can be deployed to make a speech delightful for both the speaker and listener? The use of visual aids.Although speech making or delivery is primarily decoded through listening, other methods have been probed to encourage the application of other human senses during speech making, for the effective dissemination of information. These are mainly the conventional use of visual aids, and the digital use of visual aids.

The conventional use of visual aids during speech making involves bringing live objects of various sizes. You may have seen someone bring in a glass of water which some may consider half full or half empty, and lessons are drawn based on such categorisations. Other objects such as hammer, fruits, chopsticks, or more may be brought to an oral presentation, in relation to the subjects or theme discussed, for effective communication. The digital or electronic use of visual aids during speech making involves the use ofprojection, circuit television, Internet conferencing, PowerPoint presentation, pictures, diagrams, and even videos to enhance more sensory participation during speech making or presentations, to keep the audience glued. However, care must be taken so that attention is not diverted from the speech itself.

How about public speaking in general? The two main components of public speaking are content(what to say) and delivery(how to say it). The message or content of your talkdetermines how impactful your talk can be, while your delivery decides what your talk is or ends up being. Both components of public speaking go hand in hand because without a strong engaging delivery, you will lose your audience’s attention and fail to communicate your content. To become an engaging public speaker, it is necessary to practise what you want to say and how you are going to say it. What are some important elements during public speaking? These include audience analysis, brevity, tone of voice, and gesticulation.

Understanding who your audience is ahead of time will help you pick the right tone you want to use while delivering your presentation. During your talk, you will receive subtle feedback from your audience that you can use to alter how you proceed—is your audience engaged, dozing off, looking elsewhere, or focused more on your slides than on you? – how your message is conveyed; how you are perceived; and whether you can keep your audience’s attention. Brevity is the ability to be prompt during public speaking, giving out the right amount of information in a short, concise, and occasion-focused way. Some public speakers lose their audience’s attention by being too extensive while speaking. To avoid this, the duration or brevity of its message must be duly watched. The tone of voice is also an important part of public speaking; it shouldn’t be too low so the audience can adequately hear the speaker, and it shouldn’t be unnecessarilyhigh, so the speaker is not considered aggressive.

Gesticulation refers to the body movement or demonstrations which a public speaker uses to emphasise a point. This is also an important part of public speaking often forgotten by many speakers. However, hand demonstrations, and facial expressions help to create a deep impression on the audience and helps them to further understand a message. To be termed an excellent public speaker, gestures must not be overlooked. In summary, what can we take from this article? Public speaking involves speaking in front of a live audience and therefore can be formal or informal.

Speech making is mostly a precisely planned and structured monologue that involves disseminating words verbally. Also, the two main components of public speaking are its content and manner of delivery, and four dominant elements during public speaking are audience analysis, brevity, tone of voice, and gesticulation.

•Dr. Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos