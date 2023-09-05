Six travellers die in Ondo auto crash

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Six persons yesterday died in an auto crash along Akure/Owo highway in Ondo state.

Ondo state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ezekiel SonAllah, said that the accident involved a Red Man Diesel Truck and one Toyota Sienna marked Ondo FFN 310 PU

SonAllah who said that the crash occurred at about 1:39 pm, attributed the accident to speed violation and wrongful overtaking, leading to loss of control of the vehicle.

The commander said that” six male adults died on the spot while one female adult was injured out of eight people involved in the accident.

“Items recovered from the scene of the accident to include money, phones. All the items have been handed over to the police operatives from Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

” Six corpses have been deposited at the general hospital morgue, Akure while obstruction on the road has been cleared and the vehicles, money and phones were handed over to the police,”

SonAllah, who appealed to motorists to always abide by the prescribed speed limit, called on commercial drivers to always ensure adhering to speed limit and install speed limit device in their vehicles.

He said that “Our drivers should be safety conscious at all the times and should not overtake if it is not safe.

The commander said that ” Passengers should not only warn drivers in an event of excess speed but also report them to security agencies manning the highways.