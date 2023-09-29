Rotary Club Organizes Special Training On Modern Techniques for Delta Teachers

The Rotary Club of Sapele Urban and Rotary Club of Sapele Gateway, in collaboration with the Delta State Post Primary Education Board, Sapele zonal office recently organized a one-day workshop tagged “Train the Trainer Workshop” themed ‘The 21st century teacher’. The workshop focused on basic education and literacy, peace and conflict resolution, and disease prevention and control.

The training program was attended by teachers from both private and public schools in Sapele local government area. In her remark, Zonal Director of Post Primary Education Board, Sapele Zonal office, Mrs Frederick Priscilia Chika commended the Rotary clubs for organizing the training to enhance the skills of teachers. She stressed that developing qualified teachers is important for the growth of any society.

Resource persons took the teachers through various topics. Mr Simon Oghuvwu of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA educated participants on the dangers of drug abuse. Dennis Eyinyere of Delta State Post Primary Education Board taught on the use of ICT as an instructional aid. Deputy Director Omonigho Abeke Henry from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary education spoke on modern teaching skills and classroom management.

Mrs Edijana Daisy Feldman of Mona School Sapele trained teachers on their role as peace ambassadors in classrooms and society. She emphasized promoting empathy, respect and conflict resolution among students.

Rotarian Adanma Eghuwebere, President of Rotary Club of Sapele Urban, appreciated all participating teachers and said the training was to equip them to further educate other teachers in their schools.

Some participants like Mr Godstime Adidi of Adaka Primary school and Unurakpor Patricia of Elume Primary school shared their learning experience on modern teaching methods.

The participants expressed gratitude to the Rotary clubs for organizing the workshop, saying it will boost their skills. They pledged to apply their new knowledge for the benefit of students.

The workshop culminated in the presentation of certificates to participants and a special award to Rotarian Happy Omene and Rotarian Julius Eghuwebere