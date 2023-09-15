PEPT: Diaspora group demands respect for constitution

By Dickson Omobala

THE Diaspora Action for Democracy in Africa, DADA, yesterday, expressed dissatisfaction over the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, to uphold the outcome of the 2023 general polls.

DADA, in a statement, by Mr Uche Martin, described the PEPT verdict as deeply troubling, stating that the alleged irregularities and non-conformity with the 2022 Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, undermined the nation’s democracy.

Martin, who urged the Supreme Court to be impartial when considering the facts brought before it, also said he is optimistic that it would be fair in exercising judgement.

The statement reads: “Available reports indicate that the court did not base its decision on points of law but rather lends credence to widespread suspicion.

“The group urges the apex court to restore the hope of Nigerians in the Judiciary by dispensing justice fairly and without bias, guided by the constitution and based on merits of the cases presented, and not employing superfluous technicalities that undermine true justice.

“We hope that the PEPT judgment will be carefully reviewed at the Supreme Court, and the apex court will be strong defenders of the Constitution and issue an objective and fair judgment, without bias or favour, based on the evidence presented before it.

“We also appeal to Nigerians to remain calm but vigilant as active citizens. We have previously expressed concern at limitations placed on freedom of the press, freedom of citizens to peaceful protest and other human rights violations.

“The absence of these fundamental freedoms is signalling that democracy in the Nigerian state is in regression, a situation which should never be allowed to fester or be perpetuated by any means.”