Panic in Lagos as gas tanker bursts into flames

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pedestrians and motorists on Saturday, scampered for safety when a fully loaded gas tanker went up in flames at Doyin Bus Stop, Orile-Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area, LCDAs, of Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, who identified himself as Mr. David Aloy, the incident started around 8.30pm as the rescue team battled to extinguish the raging fire.

“The gas tanker broke down in the area and in the process of fixing it, all of a sudden fire broke out consuming the vehicle as passers-by ran in different directions into safety while some helped out in putting out the raging fire before the state fire and rescue service arrived at the scene.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, saying no causality was recorded during the tragedy.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated, “The Agency received a distress call around 08:30 pm regarding a fire outbreak at the above-mentioned location which prompted the immediate activation of the emergency response team and the Agency’s fire service to the scene of the incident.

“Eyewitnesses disclosed that a loaded gas tanker was gutted by fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Fortunately, the incident involved no loss of life or casualties.

“Collaborative efforts to put out the inferno are ongoing by the agency’s response team, including Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and the Police.

Meanwhile, efforts were still on to contain the raging fire whose cause could not be ascertained as at press time.