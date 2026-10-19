Customs to review complaints of 397 rejected recruitment applicants

Customs Comptroller-General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced plans to review complaints by applicants who were disqualified during its recent recruitment screening exercise despite appearing on the shortlist for training.

The Service said the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, ordered a case-by-case review after meeting with some of the aggrieved applicants.

In a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada, on Monday, the NCS said the review was aimed at ensuring that legitimate complaints were examined while maintaining the integrity of the recruitment process.

It explained that appearing on the final shortlist did not automatically guarantee enlistment, as applicants were required to undergo several stages of verification, including credential checks, physical fitness assessments, medical examinations, age verification and drug screening.

According to the Service, screening irregularities involving 397 applicants were identified in areas including substance use, physical fitness, medical records, age and submitted documentation. It added that some candidates were also disqualified over irregularities identified in their selection process.

The NCS urged affected applicants who believe they were unfairly disqualified to submit their details and complaints to [email protected] for review.

It said applicants seeking reconsideration would be subjected to fresh screening, stressing that the review would not automatically guarantee admission into the training college.

The Service further warned that applicants found to have engaged in criminal conduct, including certificate fraud and other offences, would be referred for appropriate legal action and prosecution.

It urged the affected candidates and the general public to remain calm and use the designated channel to submit their complaints.